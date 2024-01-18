All Elements & Weaknesses in Palworld

As you’d expect in a game with Pokémon-like creatures, Pals do have element types and weaknesses you can exploit. Below is a rundown of all the elements and weaknesses in Palworld to help you become a better monster catcher.

Every Element & Weakness in Palworld

At the time of this writing, about over half of the Pals have been revealed by developer Pocket Pair, so an element or two might get introduced with the game’s early access launch. From what we know so far, the following list will show all the elements and their weaknesses in Palworld, including what they’re strong against.

Dark – Weak to Dragon; Strong against Neutral.

– Weak to Dragon; Strong against Neutral. Grass – Weak to Flame; Strong against Earth.

– Weak to Flame; Strong against Earth. Electric – Weak to Earth; Strong against Water.

– Weak to Earth; Strong against Water. Water – Weak to Electric; Strong against Flame.

– Weak to Electric; Strong against Flame. Flame – Weak to Water; Strong against Grass and Frost.

– Weak to Water; Strong against Grass and Frost. Frost – Weak to Flame; Strong against Dragon.

– Weak to Flame; Strong against Dragon. Dragon – Weak to Frost; Strong against Dark.

– Weak to Frost; Strong against Dark. Neutral – Weak to Dark.

– Weak to Dark. Earth – Weak to Grass; Strong against Electric.

As you can see, there are nine elements in total, and some creatures in Palworld will be Dual-type critters, so naturally, they will have more weaknesses than Single-types. All the elemental nuances you’d expect from Pokémon seem alive and well in Palworld, but the developer may have plans to spice up things up with the elements during early access.

How Many Pals Are in Palworld?

According to Pocket Pair, Palworld will feature over 100 unique species for its early access launch on Jan. 19. Even more will arrive once the game releases fully later.

Supposedly, a good deal of monsters will be roaming around the game world for you to catch, but rarer Pals appear to only be attainable via breeding a combination of Pals to fuse into a new creature. Judging by how the system works, it might take a while for players to get all the Pals.

What Can Pals Do in Palworld?

In Palworld, you can use Pals to fight other monsters or even make them work inside farms or factories to give you a lofty life of comfort.

Your critters aren’t just ball monsters waiting to pop out for a scuffle; they’re essential to building structures, exploring the sea, producing electricity, dungeon exploring, breeding, and surprisingly, you could also eat or sell them. Palworld is this wildly exploitative parody of Pokémon that has given it viral attention, and it’ll be up to you whether your Pals live and thrive ultimately.

Palworld Early Access is available starting Jan. 19.