If you’ve been living under a rock, you probably haven’t heard of the latest game taking over the world, Palworld. The title is a lot like Pokémon, only with a few more guns. Well, Palworld already has a Pokémon mod – and it looks as great as it sounds.

The Internet appears to be pretty split on Palworld. Some Pokémon fans are taking issue with the fact that some of the Pals resemble iconic Pokémon, while Palworld enthusiasts are viewing the game as a true competitor to Game Freak’s iconic series. And the discourse will likely only get more intense because the first Pokémon mod pack for Palworld is on the way.

Revealed by YouTuber Toasted on X, the mod pack will bring fan-favorite Pokémon and characters to Palworld. Gamers will be able to play as Ash and start a new journey for the hero that includes meeting up with his friends Misty and Brock and taking on Team Rocket’s Jessie in a boss battle. You can check out the first look at the mod pack below:

Palworld already has a Pokemon mod



Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X1ohT6mJiT — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

Putting Pikachu to work and handing a gun to Pansage may seem strange, but fans looking for a new take on Game Freak’s world may get something out of it. In fact, Palworld‘s gameplay has a lot in common with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and since Pokémon diehards are still waiting for a follow-up to that game, this mod pack may be a good way to fill the void until an official announcement comes. Just watch out for the giant Torterra – that thing looks terrifying.

Palworld Early Access is available now.