How to Get & Complete the Pokemon GO A Glimpse of Daylight Research Story

Players who purchased their Global Pokemon GO Fest 2024 tickets early can already get in on some fun. Early ticketholders gain access to the special Glimpse of Daylight Research story, which rewards exclusive avatar items, so here’s how to get and complete those research tasks in Pokemon GO.

How to Get the Glimpse of Daylight Research Story in Pokemon GO

A Glimpse of Daylight is the first of two Special Research Story paths available to players who buy their tickets for Global GO Fest 2024 before June 6, 2024. The second part, The Rise of Moonlight, will be available later this month on May 31.

If you want to get into A Glimpse of Daylight, you’ll need to buy a ticket to Global GO Fest by May 6. Tickets for Pokemon GO Fest Global 2024 cost $14.99 USD or local equivalent. They can be purchased in the in-game shop or Pokemon GO web store.

How to Complete the Glimpse of Daylight Research Story in Pokemon GO

In order to receive the tasks and complete A Glimpse in Daylight in Pokemon GO, you’ll also need to log and claim the research path before May 6. Once claimed, you’ll see the full list of tasks in the Events tab of the research menu.

If you miss out on A Glimpse in Daylight but purchase your GO Fest 2024 ticket before June 6, you’ll still be able to access the second Special Research Story when it releases on May 31.

All Glimpse of Daylight Special Research Story Tasks and Rewards

The A Glimpse of Daylight Special Research reward path ultimately leads to an exclusive Sun Crown avatar item. However, there are plenty of smaller rewards along the way as well. Here are all the tasks you’ll need to complete by the end of this Timed Research, and all rewards.

Research Task Reward Explore 1 KM

1 Super Incubator Complete 5 Field Research Tasks

Sunkern Encounter Spin 10 PokeStops or Gym Photo Discs 791 XP Power Up 10 Steel-Type Pokemon

Solrock Encounter Catch 25 Different species of Pokemon

1 Lucky Egg Complete All Research Tasks

3 Golden Razz Berries



1 Sun Crown Avatar Item



3000 XP

Timed Research does expire, and it looks like this one is set to end around the start of the Global GO Fest event on July 13, 2024. These tasks aren’t terribly difficult and mainly involve basic activities from playing Pokemon GO, so it should be fairly easy to complete the task before it expires even if you claim it on the last possible day.

Pokemon GO is available now.

