Best Killer Combos for 2v8 Mode in Dead By Daylight

The 2v8 limited-time game mode has finally dropped in Dead by Daylight, essentially turning one of the most frightening multiplayer games of all time into a goofy party game. Here are the best killer combos for the 2v8 mode in Dead by Daylight.

Best Duo Killer Combos in Dead by Daylight 2v8 Mode

No matter if you’ve just started playing Dead by Daylight to try out the 2v8 mode, or you’ve been playing for more hours than you’d like to admit, there are plenty of fantastic combinations you can put together in this limited-time mode. Here are my choices for some of the best combos you can create.

Wraith & Huntress

The Wraith is by far the most powerful killer in this particular mode, not only because of his signature ability to turn himself invisible but because he can do the same for his partner. Sticking close to one another isn’t normally recommended, especially if you’re hoping to take home a win, but getting a couple of hatchet tosses off as a Huntress that is completely invisible is a feeling I’ll never forget.

Since the Huntress reveals the Aura of any Survivor that she hits with a hatchet, it’s the perfect time to go invisible as the Wraith and go in for the final blow. It’s a terrifying feeling when you’re playing as Survivor to see these two paired up together.

Trapper & Hillbilly

The Trapper does what the Trapper does best in this game mode — turning the Trail into a horrifying maze of stoppage. If you’re playing with a skilled Trapper in either single killer or 2v8, you know exactly how horrifying this can be. Pair this with a Killer that can make it across the map in what feels like a few seconds, and you’ve got a pair that can’t be beat.

If Trapper sets up the field correctly, you can turn this into the world’s most terrifying game of cat and mouse. Set up a Survivor to step into a trap and send the Hillbilly screaming toward them with his chainsaw revved up and ready to slice, and you’ve got an easy win on your hands.

Nurse & Huntress

One of the most powerful killer combos that you can toss together in the Dead by Daylight 2v8 mode is pairing up the Huntress with her Aura revealing power and the Nurse, who receives an extra blink to navigate even faster than ever before. The Nurse has been considered one of, if not the strongest Killers in the game since her release, and she’s even more powerful in this new multiplayer mode.

Reveal the Aura of a Survivor using a Hatchet Toss and use the Nurse to swoop right in for the down. While you may be able to spot the Hillbilly running your way, it’s hard to spot the Nurse when she’s about to Blink unless you’re familiar with how to counterplay her. She’s going to catch a lot of innocent people off guard rather quickly.

Wraith & Hillbilly

For many of the same reasons listed above for the Huntress and the Wraith, this is a lethal combination on many different levels. Keeping the Hillbilly undetectable until the final moments is terrifying, and the Wraith can swoop right in for that final hit, especially since the saw isn’t lethal in this mode.

The exposure that Hillbilly’s saw also brings to the table makes this even more horrifying, especially since the Wraith can cloak himself at any point and be set up for the perfect kill. Be careful if you spot this team in Dead by Daylights 2v8 mode, as it’s likely not going to end well for you.

Trapper & Nurse

If you want a terrifying offensive storm, then the Nurse and the Trapper are going to be a match made in heaven for you. Catching a survivor in your traps is always satisfying, but having a Nurse on the team who can almost instantly arrive at their location is a dream come true.

If you’re playing with a friend, this is lethal company. You have an opportunity to completely wipe the floor with any survivors on these maps with this duo, especially if you’re working in tandem with another player. Prepare for some salty players afterward if you run this duo.

And those are my picks for some of the best killer combs you can pick in the 2v8 limited-time mode in Dead by Daylight. If the momentum of this mode causes it to become permanent with more playable killers, be sure to check back and see who takes the crown then.

Dead by Daylight is available to play now.

