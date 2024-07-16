‘A Huge Quality of Life Improvement:’ Dead by Daylight Is Finally Getting a ‘Long-Requested Feature’

Dead by Daylight fans have been waiting for cross-progression since the feature was initially teased in 2020, and now the long-requested quality-of-life improvement is officially coming to the game.

As per a press release provided to The Escapist from Behaviour Interactive:

“Available on July 22, Cross-Progression is coming to Dead by Daylight allowing players to sync their progress and purchases across platforms.

A huge quality of life of improvement for those who enjoy Dead by Daylight on multiple platforms, Cross-Progression has been a long-requested feature which the team is excited to deliver on. All players need is a Behaviour Account, and to own the base game on whichever platforms they wish to play. To help streamline the process an easy-to-follow ‘How-To’ video will walk players through the simple steps of getting set up. Dead by Daylight’s website and social channels have also shared a chart outlining all platform specifics, as well as an in-depth FAQ for players looking for further details.”

Cross-progression in Dead by Daylight allows players to use their favorite characters & skins on their platform of choice, regardless of which console they’ve played on. The only thing they’ll need is the base game on their platform of choice and a Behaviour Account.

I think the most surprising part of this is that all of the purchases that we’ve purchased will be transferable between consoles when this feature finally goes live. Being able to bring all of the purchases that I’ve made on my Steam account over to my Xbox and PlayStation versions of Dead by Daylight and seamlessly use them sounds like a massive quality of life improvement.

In December, a survey for Dead by Daylight asked plays how interested they’d be in cross-progression “if the only way to make it available is if characters were noly shared across platforms when purchased In Game, but not as DLC.”

“Looks like they gave up trying to convince partners (sony, microsoft and nintendo) and are planning to attempt another route using their in-game shop,” a Reddit user named DecutorR speculated about the survey.

Other respondents agreed that they’d prefer any progression to none at all.

Cross-progression will officially hit Dead by Daylight on July 22.

