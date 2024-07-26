Category:
How To Get Rain Man in Once Human

Daphne Fama
Published: Jul 26, 2024 03:53 pm

Rain Man is one of the most useful Deviants for any farm-forward territory. Here’s how to get Rain Man in Once Human.

How To Farm Rain Man Fast in Once Human

If you’re trying to irrigate your farm without the need of setting up automatic irrigation systems, then you want the Rain Man Deviant in Once Human. And getting Rain Man is simple. You just need to kill and loot a Rain Reaper. But farming Rain Reapers is another beast altogether.

Rain Reapers are an Elite Enemy that are initially barely visible outlines that will manifest as an umbrella-headed woman with a red blazer and white skirt once you get close. Like all Elite Enemies, she has set spawns and drops Elite-level loot, depending on the area you find her in. And on very occasions, a Rain Reaper will drop a Rain Man. It took me sixteen Rain Reaper farming kills to finally get Rain Man.

The Best Farming Location for Rain Main in Once Human

The absolute best location to farm Rain Man in Once Human is just outside of Harborside. Not only is this Rain Reaper positioned beside a Mystical and Weapon Crate, it’s set far enough away from standard mobs of enemies to safely AFK and it can be accessed fairly early in the game, around level 12.

image of the once human map focused on the southern side of the island with a red circle imposed over a ship pier

Harborside is at the very bottom of the map, and the Rain Reaper herself is positioned at a shipyard, just in front of the ship. Once you kill the Rain Reaper, she’ll respawn after approximately nine minutes. This is the case for almost all enemies. You can opt to stand nearby and wait for her to respawn or go to the nearby town or teleportation tower, switch worlds, and come straight back.

Image of the Rain Reaper floating on a misty day in front of a ruined ship in a ship yard in Once Human

However, if you really want to double up on your Deviant farming game, I recommend riding your motorcycle to the nearby Sunbury Middle School mushroom cave and harvesting the mushrooms within. Doing so may yield the Growshroom Deviant, though it’s generally more efficient to just grow mushrooms in your own base and seeing if one pops out instead. Still, if you want to be actively doing something, this is a good option.

Personally, I just did work in a second window or watched a YouTube video while waiting for the Rain Reaper to respawn.

Image of a Rain Man causing it to rain over corn while a Growshroom and Buzzy Bee tend to the nearby plots in Once Human

What Does the Rain Man Do in Once Human?

Rain Man is a territory Deviant that, aptly, brings the rain. It’s not particularly useful if you already have your automatic irrigation system up, but if you don’t or want to reduce your power load, it will perfectly irrigate your crops. This will also increase the growth rate of your plants, so I like to have it on my base regardless.

Naturally, Rain Main synergizes perfectly with Buzzy Bee, who increases the mutation rate of your crops, and Growshroom, who both plants seeds and increases the growth rate of plants. A perfect trio!

Once Human is available to play now.

Once Human
