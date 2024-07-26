How To Get Growshroom in Once Human

If you want to make your garden as efficient as possible, then Growshroom is an absolute must. Here’s how to get a Growshroom of your own in Once Human.

How To Get the Mushroom Deviant in Once Human

If you’ve been poking around other Meta-Human bases in Once Human, there’s a chance you’ve stumbled across an adorable mushroom tending to plots. This is Growshroom, and it’s one of the most useful territory Deviants around.

To get Growshroom in Once Human, you simply need to grow mushrooms in your garden and hope that one of them grows into a Growshroom! Growshroom counts as a ‘deviated’ mushroom, so having a Buzzy Bee at your base will increase the odds of a Deviated Mushroom growing. That being said, it’s also possible (but much more unlikely) to harvest a Growshroom from any mushroom you see growing in the wild.

To find mushrooms and mushroom seeds, I highly recommend going to the cave beside the teleporter just north of Sunbury Middle School, which can be found at the very bottom of the map. You can jump into this cave from the teleporter, and you’ll find several bunches of mushrooms which you’re almost guaranteed to get seeds from. It might be beneficial to keep running up to the teleporter and changing worlds, then re-harvesting mushrooms to ensure you have a very healthy about amount of seeds for your garden. I harvested several dozen batches of mushrooms before I was ever graced with a Growshroom in my plot.

Ensuring your garden is perfectly optimized, with grow lights and automatic irrigation, can make this process significantly easier. Ideal light and water conditions will mean that your mushrooms will grow faster.

What Does Growshroom Do?

Growshroom in Once Human offers two key benefits: it increases the growth rate of your plants, and it automatically plants seeds for you. The latter is especially helpful if you’re trying to spend as little time as possible on your base. To have it plant seeds for you, approach its securement facility, inspect it, and then right click on the box on its side menu. This will pull up all your available seeds.

One thing to note is that Growshroom isn’t picky about where it places the seeds. If it sees a plot available, it will plant the seed there. So, if you’re trying to have a beautifully curated garden, you might want to do some hand-planting yourself before you let Growshroom at it.

Once Human is available to play now.

