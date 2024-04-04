How to Find & Beat the Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld

With the release of v0.2.0.6, Pocketpair has officially introduced Raid Bosses into Palworld, and Bellanoir serves as the first major challenge players will get to face post-launch. Here’s how to find Bellanoir and beat it in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Palworld Bellanoir Raid Boss Location

Just finding the Raid Boss in Palworld may be tricky because you don’t actually find it in any one specific location; instead, you’re meant to summon Bellanoir at a summoning altar. Before you do this, I should warn you that Bellanoir is a powerful foe, and if you’re not careful, it could end up destroying part of your base, if not the whole thing. Because of that, I’d recommend summoning it in an area away from any of your bases.

Here’s a full breakdown on what you need to do to summon Bellanoir:

Unlock Summoning Altar from the Ancient Technology tree for three Ancient Technology points. You also need to reach at least level 33 to unlock it. Craft and build the Summoning Altar anywhere you’d like. Do note that you’ll need 100 Stones and 20 Paldium Fragments for the recipe. Summon Bellanoir by presenting a Bellanoir Libero Slab at the Summoning Altar.

How to Get Bellanoir Libero Slab

Hold up, I hear you say. How on earth do you get this newfangled Bellanoir Libero Slab? You can craft one by collecting four Bellanoir Libero Fragments. Unfortunately, there’s no surefire way of getting them, but you have a chance of acquiring a Fragment through the following methods:

By opening treasure chests scattered around the open-world.

By exploring endgame dungeons.

There’s some RNG involved, but once you have four Bellanoir Libero Fragments, you can then craft the Bellanoir Libero Slab at either a Workbench, Assembly Line, or Factory.

How to Beat Bellanoir

Because Bellanoir is a Dark-type Pal, you’ll want to bring some Dragon-type Pals to the fight to exploit its weakness. Conversely, you’ll also want to avoid having any Neutral-type Pals in your team as they’ll likely get killed very quickly during the fight.

In my own game, I had a few Relaxaurus in my team to help with the fight against Bellanoir, which proved to be very useful thanks to their missiles and ability to keep the Raid Boss stunlocked for brief periods of time. I also found it easier and safer to keep my distance from the Raid Boss and pelt it with bullets and ranged attacks, as getting too close could leave me susceptible to some of its unpredictable moves.

Generally speaking, the fight with Bellanoir isn’t too bad once you get over the spectacle of all its attacks. There are plenty of laser beams and dark whirlwinds to watch out for, and you just need to prioritize avoiding those and getting out of the way over dealing more damage. Play it safe, keep your distance, and let your Pals do all the heavy lifting.

How to Get Bellanoir as a Pal in Palworld

Finally, there’s no sense in fighting anything in Palworld if you can’t put them to work in your own slave factory, right? After beating Bellanoir, it’ll drop an egg, which can be incubated back at your base and hatched.

Once it hatches with the help of an incubator, you’ll get a friendly Bellanoir that you can add to your own Pal team or put it to work at any of your bases. And that’s all there is to it.

Bellanoir Stats in Palworld

So is Bellanoir worth the effort? I think so, especially if you’re looking for a good Dark-type Pal to add to your roster. It’s also excellent at Medicine Production back at base, if your team’s already full. Here’s a quick look at its level 1 base stats once the egg hatches:

HP: 582

Max Food: 300

Attack: 112

Defense: 59

Work Speed: 70

Active Skills: Dark Cannon

Work Suitability: Handiwork level 2, Medicine Production Level 4, Transporting level 2

And that’s everything you need to know about the Bellanoir Raid Boss in Palworld.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more