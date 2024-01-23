How & Where to Find Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld

Like any good monster-catching game, you’ll need to hatch some of the more powerful beasties in Palworld. Here’s how and where to find Huge Dragon Eggs in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Huge Dragon Eggs Locations in Palworld

While you might be happy with a herd of Lamball at your disposal, you’ll eventually want to start adding some real firepower to your team of Pals. While you can go out and capture some of the larger, tougher creatures, the real goal is to train up a dragon. To do that, you’ll have to both find and hatch a Huge Dragon Egg. Being one of the rarest and most sought-after items in the game, where does one even start to look?

Related: Best Stats to Spend Points On in Palworld

The bad news is that Huge Dragon Eggs don’t have a fixed spawn point. Based on my time with the game and reports from other players, Huge Dragon Eggs seemingly drop at random locations. While no biome seemingly has a higher spawn rate than another, some have pointed out that to stand at least a small chance of picking up a Huge Dragon Egg, you’ll need to begin exploring some of the higher locations in Palworld. Since most of (if not all) the Dragon Pals live on mountains and cliffs, you’ll have to brave the thin atmosphere to bring home your prize. Make sure you’ve got a healthy stamina bar because there will be climbing involved in this adventure.

While they may appear randomly, I would recommend spending most of your time searching Obsidian Mountain, specifically The Ruined Fortress City. I’ve found several players noting that they’ve found Huge Dragon Eggs while flying over the aforementioned location, so it might be your best shot. Once you do encounter an egg, all you need to do is pick it up. Despite its size, it still fits handily into your inventory.

Related: Best Palworld Settings for Performance & FPS

What Huge Dragon Eggs Are Used For

While you’d think that an Egg that size could be used to create a delicious meal to feed a small army of Pals, you’d be wrong. You actually want to hatch the Huge Dragon Egg to gain some of the most powerful Pals in Palworld. To do that, you’ll first need to craft an Egg Incubator. You’ll first need to unlock it using Ancient Technology and then spend 10 Paldium Fragments, five Cloth, 30 Stone, and two Ancient Civilization Parts.

Once you’ve built the Incubator, place the Huge Dragon Egg inside and make sure it’s warm enough. I recommend stashing it in a place with indoor heating, but a campfire should also do the trick. After about two hours in the Incubator, the egg will hatch, revealing either a Jormuntide, Jormuntide Ignis or a Relaxasaurus.

That’s about all you can do with the Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld, but the three aforementioned Pals are some of the best in the game! They’re all well worth the effort if you’re looking to build up an army of unstoppable creatures.

Palworld is available in Early Access now.