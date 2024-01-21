How to Survive the Cold at Night in Palworld

There are a lot of survival elements in Palworld and one of the first you’ll encounter is getting the cold status at night, so here’s how to keep yourself and your Pals warm so that you can safely explore at night!

Recommended Videos

How to Get Rid of the Cold Status Effect in Palworld

If you go out exploring at night in Palworld, chances are your screen will frost over and you’ll start building up a cold meter. This can end up damaging you and your Pals if you stay out in the cold too long. The last thing you want happening is to start freezing to death while you’re in the middle of capturing a rare new Pal! Luckily there are some good solutions to keep you and your Pals nice and toasty both inside and outside your base.

The first thing you should do is craft yourself a handheld torch. This will just go in your inventory and as you head out to explore at night, you’ll be able to swap to your torch. You and your nearby Pal will warm right up, getting rid of the cold status in Palworld. Be aware, though, if you put your torch away, you’ll lose the warming effect. So you’ll just need to make sure you take it out every now and then as you’re exploring to ward of the cold meter.

To stop the cold status effect at your base in Palworld, you should build a fireplace outside your home for you and your Pals to warm themselves next to. If you have a house, you should craft some mounted torches that you can place inside your house near your and your Pals beds to keep everyone comfortable at night. If your Pals beds are outside your house, make sure they’re near a campfire instead.

The last trick you can do to ward off the cold is to have a Fire-type Pal in your party and assigned to your base. These Pals naturally generate heat and when near you can your other Pals can help keep everyone nice and toasty! You’ll have to venture a little further out of the starting zone to find some Fire type Pals, though.

That’s how you can keep yourself and your Pals nice and warm at night while exploring Palworld. Whether warming up at your base at night or out exploring to find those night time exclusive Pals you’ll want to stay nice and warm!

If you’re looking for more, check out how to get leather in Palworld. Palworld is available on Steam and Game Pass now.