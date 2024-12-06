Best Teams & Parties in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium (December 2024)

Just getting the best characters isn’t enough; you’ll need to know how to actually put them together in order to get a strong team. To that end, here are the best teams and parties to form in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium.

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium Best Team

If you were lucky enough on your rerolls to get all the pieces you need, this is the best team you can put together in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium right now:

Character Role Suomi Support Qiongjiu DPS Tololo DPS Sharkry DPS

Without a doubt, Suomi, Qiongjiu, and Tololo are the best reroll targets at launch. Suomi, in particular, continues to dominate the tier list even in the CN version of the game. She’s easily the best support unit as she’s able to heal, buff, and even debuff and deal damage to enemies. That being said, I’d recommend trying to get one dupe of her to get the most out of her kit.

For the DPS options, Qiongjiu and Tololo are the obvious picks. As I mentioned in our tier list, while Tololo is an easy-to-use DPS unit who can carry you through the early and mid-game sections, her damage output does start to fall off in the endgame. This is where Qiongjiu comes in, as she’s generally regarded as the long-term investment option.

Qiongjiu’s kit does take a little bit of getting used to, but when you pair her with SR unit Sharkry, you’ve got yourself a pretty powerful duo that can fire off reaction shots even when it’s not their turn. This allows you to take down your foes without needing to expend any resources.

Possible Replacements

There are a few other replacement units you can consider if you don’t have all of the above, as listed here:

Sabrina

Cheeta

Nemesis

Nemesis and Cheeta can be obtained for free in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, as part of the story and pre-registration rewards. Nemesis is a really solid DPS unit despite just being of SR rarity, while Cheeta can help fill the support role if you don’t have Suomi yet.

Sabrina is an SSR tank unit who helps to shield her team and soak up damage. Personally, I liked going with a team setup consisting of Suomi, Sabrina, Qiongjiu, and Sharkry, and just drop Tololo altogther, partially because I don’t have her. You don’t necessarily need the extra DPS from Tololo anyway, and Sabrina’s more than capable of dealing good damage on her own.

And that’s everything you need to know about the best party and teams in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

