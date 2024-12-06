Where To Find The Missing Beloved Cat In Fantasian Neo Dimension

Like most JRPGs, Fantasian: Neo Dimension is chock full of sidequests, but one of the earliest sidequests – Beloved Cat – is a pretty nasty one that can leave plenty of players stumped. Here’s how to complete it.

How To Complete The Beloved Cat Sidequest In Fantasian: Neo Dimension

You’ll receive the Beloved Cat sidequest while exploring around En, one of the first major towns in the game. In it, you’ll want to talk to a man, who will ask you to find his missing cat. While it should just be as simple as interacting with all of the cats in En and bringing it back, it’s actually a lot more complicated than that. No matter where you look in En, it seems like the cat you’re looking for is nowhere to be found in the town.

To actually find the cat, you’ll want to head to the area with the item shop. If you look next to it, you should see a small gap in the environment. If you interact with it, you’ll be taken to a hidden area with a building. Head inside it and you’ll find the cat! However, if you interact with it, you won’t be able to collect it no matter what you try. To be able to collect the cat, you’ll need to acquire an item called Piranhara Bones. Chances are, you don’t have them with you, but getting them thankfully isn’t too much of a hassle.

Leave the alleyway and then leave the Old District of En to the Mountain Pass and start heading for the area that contains a massive boulder at the top of the screen. On the left-hand side, you should see an intractable sparkling pile of boxes. Go to them and you’ll collect Piranhara Bones. Now you can head back to the cat in the house behind the gap, give him the Piranhara Bones, and you’ll be able to capture him. Now simply head back to the man with his captured cat to complete the quest, netting you 1200 Gold and an Iron Key!

And that’s how to find the missing cat in Fantasian: Neo Dimension!

Fantasian: Neo Dimension is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

