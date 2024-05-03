How to Get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Since the game was released in 2016, Pokemon GO players have only had two chances to get a Master Ball — until now, that is. With the Catching Wonders Masterwork Research, we’re getting a third chance to get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO, so here’s how to obtain one both from that event and in general.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Catching Wonders Masterwork Research Master Ball in Pokemon GO

In order to get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO, players will need to complete the Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders.

This time around, to gain access to the Masterwork Research, all you need to do is mark your calendar and make sure you log into Pokemon GO during the Catching Wonders event, which takes place from May 14 at 10 AM local time to May 19 at 8 PM local time.

Niantic hasn’t released the full task list for the Catching Wonders Masterwork Research, but we know it will be lengthy. Masterwork Research paths never expire and are intended to take players a while to work through, so don’t expect to be able to run off with your Master Ball on day one.

To claim your Master Ball, you’ll simply need to work your way through the tasks on your own time. Once you’ve completed all of them, you’ll receive one Master Ball.

All Other Options to Get a Master Ball in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Prior to this latest event, Pokemon GO players could first get a Master Ball from the Season of Rising Heroes, in the Let’s GO Special Research Story. This research was available up until June 1, 2023.

If you logged into Pokemon GO and claimed this special research at any point during the season, you can still complete the tasks and get a Master Ball. Check your Special tab in the Research section if you’re not sure – you just might have a Master Ball waiting for you!

The other opportunity to get a Master Ball was a timed research path in November 2023, called Timed Investigation: Master Ball. After this event ended, players could opt to pay for the Special Research Path if they didn’t complete the timed version. This path is no longer available to purchase, but players who bought and have access to Special Research: Master Ball can still complete it and get the Master Ball reward.

How Many Master Balls Can You Have at Once in Pokemon GO?

Because the Master Ball lets you catch any Pokemon without fail, many Pokemon games limit how many trainers can have at any given time. In fact, many games only let you get one Master Ball.

In Pokemon GO, though, players have been able to hoard the two previous Master Balls with no problem. This means you should be able to add another Master Ball to your bag even if you have one or two from the previous offerings.

Pokemon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more