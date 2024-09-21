How to Get the Shiny Galarian Birds in Pokemon GO

The Galarian Legendary birds Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos are some of the most difficult Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO. And now, trainers have a new, even trickier challenge — catching the Shiny Galarian Birds. Here’s how to make it happen.

Recommended Videos

Can The Galarian Birds Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

The elusive Galarian Legendaries can be Shiny in Pokemon GO as of the Galarian Expedition event that begins on Friday, October 4 at 10 AM local time. The Shiny versions of these Galarian variants are especially fun because their colors closely align with the original Kanto versions of the Legendary Birds.

Galarian Articuno, Galarian Moltres, and Galarian Zapdos were already some of the rarest finds in Pokemon GO. Now, trainers will be after their Shiny varieties for an even more impressive reason to use up that Master Ball.

How to Catch the Galarian Birds in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company.

The three Galarian Birds only spawn from Daily Adventure Incense in Pokemon GO. This special incense can be used only once per day by tapping the incense icon on your home screen. Daily Adventure Incense lasts just 15 minutes.

In that time, you might see Galarian Articuno, Galarian Moltres, or Galarian Zapdos. But even if you do, they’re difficult to catch and often flee after a few attempts. That’s why many trainers save their Master Balls for the rare occasion of happening upon a Galarian Bird.

Now that the Shiny Galarian Birds are here, the same rules apply — but even more so. Shiny Galarian Articuno, Shiny Galarian Moltres, and Shiny Galarian Zapdos will spawn from Daily Adventure Incense “if you’re very lucky.” Given that Galarian Birds are already exceptionally rare, the Shiny ones will likely be incredibly difficult to come by.

If you’ve ever had a Galarian Moltres flee before you could catch it, you know the pain of losing out on such a rare catch. I know I do, because I have seen exactly one Galarian Bird and didn’t have a Master Ball at the time. However, there’s a bit of hope where the Shiny Galarian Birds are concerned.

Typically, Shiny Legendary Pokemon cannot flee in Pokemon GO. Many trainers hope this will be the case for Shiny Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos as well. That means that while encountering these Shiny Birds will require a lot of luck and many Daily Adventure Incense walks, actually catching them may not be as difficult.

Trainers will get another chance to earn a Master Ball as part of the Shiny Galarian Bird debut event. Since the Shiny versions presumably can’t flee, you may want to save your Master Balls, but it never hurts to have one on hand just in case.

After October 4, make sure you get out and use your Daily Adventure Incense every day. That will be your best chance of stumbling upon one of the Shiny Legendary Galarian birds in Pokemon GO.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy