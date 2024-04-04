All Patch Notes for Palworld Update Patch v0.2.0.6

It’s a big day for Palworld players, as Pocketpair has just pushed out a new update for Steam (Xbox version soon to follow), and it comes with the first new Raid Boss in the game.

Aside from the new Raid Boss, update v0.2.0.6 also comes with plenty of Pal and UI tweaks, such as Kelpsea and Dumud being slightly more useful back at your base now, as well as quality-of-life improvements that help make the UI more intuitive. There have also been a ton of new items added to the game that should make it much easier for players to level up their Pals and also accrue technology points. It’s a really big patch, so let’s get right into it.

Without further ado, here are all the patch notes for Palworld’s update v0.2.0.6.

New Content

Implemented the first Raid Boss You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar. Raid Boss Pals summoned by slabs are very powerful and cannot be captured. Work alongside your base Pals to take on these powerful foes. Pal Eggs can drop after defeating Raid Boss Pals. The “extreme” version of the Raid Boss is incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat.

New “Training Manual” items have been added. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.

New item “Ancient Technical Manual” has been added. This manual gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.

New “Recovery Meds” items have been added. Using these meds will slowly recover your HP over time.

New item “Homeward Thundercloud” has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.

New item “Ability Glasses” has been added. When equipped, you can see Pal’s stats.

New stat boosting items have been added: “Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit”. These items will boost Pal’s stats when used.

Added a new passive “Mercy Hit”. Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New item “Ring of Mercy” has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New armor “Multiclimate Undershirt” has been added. Protect yourself against both the heat and the cold with just one slot!

New building “Electric Egg Incubator” has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.

New building “Ore Mining Site” has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base!

Pals

Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch.

Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch.

You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra.

Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon.

You can now raise Pal’s rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser. (Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal).

Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box.

UI

While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured.

You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen.

Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first.

The tutorial has been improved and renamed to “Journey”.

You can now show/hide the “Journey” in the game options.

Damage number display size can be changed in the game options. (In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size).

Player

Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed.

Added a new “sleeping” player emote (edited).

Base-Related

You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand.

Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests.

Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting “allow transport” when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished.

You can now edit your character’s appearance at any time by using the “Antique Dresser”.

Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed. You can now connect stairs facing upwards. Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations. Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs.

You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility (Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful!).

Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box.

Balance Adjustments

Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armour. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armour when it is cold at night in the starting areas!

Reduced the button press time in the egg incubator.

Changed the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique.

Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies).

Corrected the selling price of diamonds.

In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer.

Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck.

The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player’s attack power while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2.

Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals.

Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage.

Shop price adjustments.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc.

Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player’s attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted.

Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large.

Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding.

Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost.

Others

Improved various Pal models and textures.

Added and adjusted some sound effects.

Many other minor bug fixes.

Dedicated Server

Fixed an issue where sorting did not work in the server list.

Improved the server list to allow page transitions.

Dedicated servers now support various log outputs.

Implemented REST API.

Cheat Prevention

Fixed a vulnerability that allowed Steam account spoofing.

Fixed 7 other critical vulnerabilities.

Soundtrack

One new song has been added to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the soundtrack, please update and enjoy the new song!

Finally, Pocketpair went on to mention that the team is currently planning to release a much larger content-packed update for this summer. There are no details yet, but from what the team is teasing, this could very well be our first proper expansion for Palworld since its release earlier this year. The game is still boasting pretty impressive numbers on Steam Charts, and it’s no surprise that Pocketpair is looking to capitalize on that with consistent updates and a big expansion down the line.

This summer update will feature a new island with new Pals, along with new base buildings, weapons, and tower bosses.

Palworld is now available on PC and Xbox. Version v0.2.0.6 is already available on PC via Steam, and the Xbox patch will follow shortly.

