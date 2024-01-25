There aren’t many Pals that are as cool or as deadly as this dark-winged reptile. Here’s where and how to catch Astegon in Palworld.

Where & How to Catch Astegon in Palworld

Out of all the available Pals to collect in Palworld, Astegon is one of the most fearsome. It’s a powerhouse of a fighter, so you should make sure you’re properly equipped with some decent weaponry and Pals before you begin the journey to bring it down and add it to your base-expanding efforts. A good rocket launcher is a useful piece of kit in this fight, and when it comes to your backup, you’ll want to ensure your party is loaded with Pals that are either Ice-Type or Dragon-Type. Astegon is a Dark/Dragon-Type, so both of the aforementioned elements are very effective against it. Try and level up your Pals using the Pal Distillation Pod before you head out, though; single-stars aren’t going to cut it on this occasion.

Once you’re satisfied with your preparations, you’ll want to head southwest, aiming for Obsidian Mountain. You’ll be able to find Astegon at the bottom of the Destroyed Mineshaft. Traveling down there, you’ll come across the towering Pal with little fanfare… right up until its massive health bar appears on the screen.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a less dramatic encounter, you could use a flying Pal as a mount and make your way over to the northeast corner of the map. If you fast travel there, just head northeast from the Deep Sand Dunes waypoint. On a small island, you should be able to find an Astegon stomping about the place.

When it comes to actually battling Astegon, you’ll want to focus entirely on chipping away its massive health bar. Stay at range and do your best to avoid its beam attack (obviously), but aside from that blast, there’s not much else you need to worry about. With your other Pals doing continuous damage, it should be a straightforward battle.

Once Astegon is down to a sliver of health, use a Hyper Pal Sphere to capture it. It’s a big Pal and given that you’re likely to encounter one at around Lvl. 40, your standard Spheres won’t be strong enough. I found that it tends to fight back quite a bit, so you might need to toss a few to get it to stick inside.

Once you’ve captured Astegon, you can use it back at your base (it comes equipped with Lvl. 1 Handiwork and Lvl. 4 Mining) or as a flying mount while you’re out and about. It’s a fantastic Pal to have at your disposal, so I highly recommend catching one when you get the opportunity.

And that’s how and where to catch Astegon in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.