Bulwark Class in Space Marine 2.
Space Marine 2 Weapons Tier List: All Weapons Ranked

locked and loaded.
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 08:03 pm

Numerous weapons can be equipped across six different classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and although they all have some merit, they aren’t equal. Our tier list aims to rank all the available weapons in the game so you know which one to try out next.

All Weapons in Space Marine 2 Ranked: Tier List

Heavy Bolt Rifle in Space Marine 2.
There are 22 different weapons that can be used in Space Marine 2 depending on the class you choose. Some weapons work better with one class when compared to another. The rankings below will take into account the most effective version of a weapon, along with how versatile they are at a base level.

S-Tier

  • Las Fusil
  • Plasma Pistol
  • Melta Rifle
  • Plasma Incinerator
  • Heavy Bolt Rifle

A-Tier

  • Power Fist
  • Thunder Hammer
  • Power Sword
  • Heavy Bolt Pistol
  • Stalker Bolt Rifle
  • Multi-Melta
  • Bolt Rifle

B-Tier

  • Chainsword
  • Auto Bolt Rifle
  • Heavy Bolter
  • Instigator Bolt Carbine
  • Bolt Carbine

C-Tier

  • Bolt Pistol
  • Combat Knife
  • Bolt Sniper Rifle
  • Occulus Bolt Carbine
  • Heavy Plasma Incinerator

Space Marine 2 Weapon Rankings Explained

Starting with the S-tier weapons in Space Marine 2, all of those options are best in slot. Whether it’s because of perk combinations or the default damage, they are hard to pass up. The Las Fusil, for example, is easily the best sniper due to the power in each shot and the capability to fire into a horde of Tyranids with ease. An option like the Melta Rifle is fantastic for the Tactical class once the Emperor’s Revenge perk is unlocked. As long as ammo is managed, it has some incredible damage.

The A-tier weapons are also deadly options in the right hands. They just require a bit more building to reach similar heights. Melee weapons, or the Thunder Hammer specifically, have a ton of potential. However, the Thunder Hammer is tied to the Assault class, which automatically makes the weapon less useful. Any weapon that is tied to a class on the low end of the tier list is going to be less effective. Luckily, options like the Power Fist are Bulwark exclusive and it gains some points despite being less deadly compared to the hammer.

When we get to the B-tier, the weapons are viable, but you will struggle at higher ranks in comparison. Aside from the Chainsword, which is forced on some classes, this middle tier is fairly lackluster. You really only pick up a weapon like a carbine for the fun of it. It can still get the job done with a bit more struggle.

Our last tier contains the weapons that should just be ignored in most cases. Picks like the Combat Knife and the Bolt Sniper can still have a place in classes like the Sniper. However, there are much better options out there. Even the Bolt Pistol is simply the least effective out of the three secondary weapons. When you have the option, swap any of these weapons out.

And that’s all there is to the weapons tier list.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
