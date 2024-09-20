Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 Best Tactical Build

Putting together the best Tactical build in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will immediately place you in the top tier for Operations classes. This guide will cover all the best items for the class and which perks you need to easily destroy the Tyranids in your way.

Recommended Videos

Best Tactical Class Build in Space Marine 2

Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are two main components to any build in Operations. You need to pick your weapons and you should be picking perks that give your class an advantage. For the Tactical class, which is one of the best in the tier list, two of the weapons are locked in. But the primary slot has plenty of options and we can choose perks that make shooting Tyranids an absolute breeze.

Weapons:

Primary Weapon – Melta Rifle (Gathalamor Crusade) or Plasma Incinerator (Galathamor Crusade Alpha)

Secondary – Bolt Pistol (Gathalamor Crusade)

Melee Weapon – Chainsword (Aquilan Dedication)

Core Perks

Balanced Distribution

Plasma Boost

Kraken Penetrator Rounds

Heightened Vigour

Relentless Pursuit

Versatility

Final Shot (Key) – After a Finisher, the equipped Ranged Weapon reloads automatically.

Steady Aim

Emperor’s Vengeance (Key) – Killing a Majoris-level or higher enemy restores your Primary Weapon’s Ammo by 1 magazine. Cannot exceed maximum Ammo capacity. Cooldown is 30 seconds.

Team Perk:

Transhuman Physiology – All Squad Members restore 30% more Contested Health.

Gear Perks:

Vital Data

Precise Calibration (Key) – Enemies marked by Auspex Scan take an additional 75% Damage, but Auspex Scan’s radius is reduced by 25%.

Concentrated Fire

Signature Perks:

Marked for Death (Key) – A headshot will instantly kill a Majoris or Extremis-level enemy marked by Auspex Scan. Cooldown is 120 seconds.

The toughest part of the build for the Tactical class is simply leveling up your perks until you have the items you need. Overall, the Melta Rifle is the best option as a primary weapon, but you need to have perks like Emperor’s Revenge before you make the switch.

How to Use the Tactical Build in Space Marine 2

Before you get the Emperor’s Revenge perk, the weapon you should use is the Plasma Incinerator. This is the best base weapon for the Tactical class and it can do just fine without any magazine increases. Use it to charge your shots for maximum damage on Majoris enemies. Continue running Operations for XP on your weapons and for points to unlock perks before you change your primary.

After earning the Emperor’s Revenge perk, among others, it’s time to swap to the Melta Rifle. This is a closer-range option with limited ammo. The revenge perk allows you to refill magazines and retain more ammo by simply killing Majoris enemies. It won’t appear all the time, but it’s enough to maintain your ammo during massive battles. You always have your melee and your bolt pistol as well while you wait for the cooldown, which is 30 seconds at a time. Then you can go back to shredding through the hordes using the Melta.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy