How To Play Operations With Bots in Space Marine 2

All of the Operations in Space Marine 2 require a squad of three players or bots before you can jump into the action against the Tyranids. Sometimes players can become unreliable and this guide will explain how you can play with bots instead.

How To Play Operations Using Bots in Space Marine 2

Initiate any of the Operation missions, and as soon as the timer starts, run to the assembly spot to play with bots. When you choose any of the co-op missions in the game as a solo player, you will automatically be placed into a matchmaking system. After all, this game is based around being a multiplayer experience first and foremost. The main goal, if you want to make use of bots in your lobby, is to beat the matchmaking before it gets started. You want bots like Titus instead of a fresh recruit.

There is a tiny window that only lasts a few seconds in which you can stop players from entering the Operation. Turn around to the assembly area as soon as you select the mission. The area is only a few feet away from the terminal and is next to the drop ship that takes you out of the hub. Run to the pad and hopefully, the matchmaking will stop when you get there. This method is not foolproof and may take a few attempts to pull off. In that case, open up the squad menu and leave so that you can initiate an entirely new Operation. I have been able to pull this off a couple of times myself, it just takes some patience.

For the time being, there is no way to make a custom match with your own modifiers. Until there is another option to choose a bots-only Operation, you have to rely on gimmicks like beating the matchmaking timer. In the future, there will likely be new ways to take advantage of custom match settings, which will also extend to co-op.

And that’s all you need to know about playing Operations with bots.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

