Frostpunk 2: How To Frostbreak

Before you can build new structures, districts, and any machinery that will allow you to progress in Frostpunk 2, you’ll need to Frostbreak your way to glory. This is a central mechanic in the game, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Recommended Videos

How to Frostbreak Ice in Frostpunk 2

Frostbreak can be done by selecting the “Frostbreak” option in the lower central bar of the screen (represented by a small expanding square) or by pressing the X key on your keyboard. (The key can be changed in the game settings.) Once you enter the Frostbreak menu, you can select which blocks you want to Frostbreak. You must select eight different blocks to break, and they all must be connected.

You cannot break more or less than eight blocks at once, meaning that sometimes you’ll be forced to break blocks you won’t even use. You must also start your path from an already available area, which is usually close to the Central Generator. Fortunately, this makes it easier to Frostbreak to other portions of the map after you’ve done it for a while.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Related: All Frostpunk 2 Difficulty Settings Explained

Frostbreaking demands a certain portion of your Workforce and Heatstamps to complete. It is also the quickest action to complete, taking considerably less time than setting up a District, for example. Even so, you should still be careful with where and when you decide to Frostbreak in Frostpunk 2, as you could be just wasting your resources in a useless area.

How to Frostbreak Effectively in Frostpunk 2

Whenever Frostbreaking, always consider which areas will work best for you. Sometimes you’re forced to carve a path to reach distant resources. Whenever given the chance, try making your way through areas that allow you to hit multiple pits at once. Some examples are easy to spot during Chapters 1 and 2, where many of these will be agglomerated together.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

This basically means planning ahead. Even if you only need a single pit of food right now, you can make it easier later by Frostbreaking some of the blocks nearby. Extra food is never enough, especially when you need to stockpile it for the future as the whiteout period approaches.

Another tip is not break the ice if you’re working with a lower number of people. Frostbreaking demands a considerable amount of Workforce, which can temporarily stop you from building something more crucial to your development. Sometimes this can snowball into a really bad result in the long run, so be careful with your choices.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy