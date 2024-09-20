All Frostpunk 2 Difficulty Settings Explained

If you want to fight the cold in Frostpunk 2, you better come prepared and choose a difficulty you can handle. Hundreds of lives are in your hands, so here’s what you need to know about each type of challenge you can tackle in this game.

Every Difficulty Options in Frostpunk 2 Listed

Difficulty in Frostpunk 2 can be altered at various layers, but the game has four main settings that will make your playthrough easier or harder. You can’t change your selected difficulty later, so choose wisely the type of challenge you want to go through.

The four difficulty settings in Frostpunk 2 are Citizen, Officer, Steward, and Captain. Citizen is the easiest difficulty, while Captain is the most difficult.

Citizen

Recommended for newcomers. While the sense of challenge is still there, it has the biggest room for error as it’s intended for people still learning the game. Finding resources and keeping the population warm won’t be an issue either, so it’s the ideal setting for a chill run (no pun intended).

Officer

Recommended for veterans of the first Frostpunk. While you can still make some occasional mistakes, the overall challenge is considerably increased as resources become a bit harder to come by. Choose it if you want some extra challenge.

Steward

A good step up from Officer. Thinking ahead of time will be mandatory as you forge your trail through the icy plains and carefully manage your very limited resources to deal with sudden crises and harsh periods.

Captain

The hardest difficulty setting available in Frostpunk 2. With almost no resources available, punishing weather conditions, and people unwilling to negotiate, this will be the biggest challenge one can complete in this game.

Aside from picking those preset difficulties, you can also change each of the four parameters individually, which are Economy, Weather, Frostland, and Society. Changing them allows you to make a custom difficulty setting where you decide which aspects will be easier or harder. If you enjoy cautiously measuring your resources but hate dealing with Society overall, this is also a good option. Although, as a newcomer, I would still recommend going for Citizen.

Alongside these settings, you can also mark the checkbox for the Survival mode. If you do, pause is completely disabled, and the game can only be saved after you leave it. Thinking fast and making the right choices will be mandatory while running against time, so think twice before opting for this extra difficulty.

Frostpunk 2 is available now for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

