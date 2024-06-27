When Do Meteor Showers Happen in Palworld?

In Palworld meteor showers will periodically occur, which can spawn rare Pals. Here’s when meteor showers happen in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to Spawn Meteors in Palworld

As you may have already guessed, meteor showers are not something that happens commonly in Palworld. I’ve waited in-game days for another chance to grab some Meteorite Fragments and encounter Pals such as Xenovader and Selyne, but couldn’t make a meteorite spawn.

Unfortunately, it seems the meteor showers are on a strict schedule in Palworld. From what I and the community can tell, meteor showers occur every three in-game days. This means once you see the “Meteorite descent in progress” message appear on your screen, another meteorite won’t fall until you’ve made it through three day and night cycles.

That being said, there’s speculation that having an active supply drop in your game will prevent a meteor event from happening. So, when a supply drop hits, be sure to loot every item out of the box just to be safe.

Screenshots by The Esccapist

It’s also worth noting that you can’t ever predict when a meteor shower will occur throughout the day . When you know it’s the day of a meteor shower, you need to ensure you’re staying vigilant and watching your screen for the meteorite notification.

When a meteor shower does occur, you can check your HUD or map to find out where it will fall. It will usually fall between 140 to 240 meters away from your current location.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You also have to be quick to find the Meteorite, as human NPCs immediately surround the hunk of rock and can clear it of materials and Pals before you can arrive.

I’ll continue to update this guide with more information on meteor showers and meteorites as it’s discovered. For now, waiting three days is your best bet to find meteors in Palworld.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy