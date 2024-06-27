How to Catch Selyne in Palworld

Selyne is one of the toughest Pals to capture in the Palworld Sakurajima DLC. Here’s how to find and catch Selyne in Palworld.

Selyne’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld

Unfortunately, Selyne is different from most other Pals in Palworld in that it doesn’t have a set spawn location. Instead, you have to wait for a meteor shower event to occur, which drops a meteorite in a random spot on the map. For Selyne to spawn, the meteor event must occur on Sakurajima Island. If it occurs anywhere else, you’ll find a Xenovader So, your best bet to catch it is to either spend a significant amount of time on Sakurajima Island or set up a base there, so you can occupy your time with other things while waiting for the event to occur. Sakurajima Island is a great place to extract crude oil.

You’ll know that a meteorite event is happening when you see the red “Meteorite descent in progress” message appears on the screen. When this meteor shower happens, you have to race to the location of it, which is marked by a meteor icon on your map.

If the meteorite event occurs on Sakurajima Island, you’ll find several Syndicate Grunts and a level 50 Selyne at the meteorite site. The concentrated fire of the grunts will be focused on Selyne, so throw a Pal Sphere at her immediately to try and stop her from being killed. Then, take out the Syndicate Grunts while the capture animation occurs. Using Legendary or Ultimate Spheres yields the best capture rate.

It’s also difficult to predict when a meteor shower is going to occur. It usually takes around three in-game days for a meteorite to hit the map, so that’s roughly how long you have to wait for Selyne in Palworld.

Selyne’s Stats in Palworld

For those of you who haven’t even seen Selyne yet, you can check out all of its pertinent stats in Palworld below:

Partner Skill : Celestial Darkness (Can be ridden as a flying mount. Enhances Fire and Dark attacks while mounted.)

: Celestial Darkness (Can be ridden as a flying mount. Enhances Fire and Dark attacks while mounted.) Element : Dark and Neutral

: Dark and Neutral Work Suitability : Handiwork Level 3, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 3,

: Handiwork Level 3, Medicine Production Level 3, Transporting Level 3, Possible Drops: Sapphire, Precious Claw, Cloth

Selyne is a fantastic addition to both your party and your base in Palworld. It has great attack moves, unique typing, and solid stats while also possessing great Work Suitabilities.

Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.

