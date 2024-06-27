Some Pals in Palworld can only be caught under specific circumstances. Xenovader is one of those Pals. Here’s how to catch Xenovader in Palworld.
Xenovader’s Location and How to Catch It in Palworld
Unlike most Pals, Xenovader doesn’t have a specific location on the map in Palworld. Instead, you can only find and catch the Pal when a meteorite crash lands somewhere in your game. Meteorites can land at any time during the course of a playthrough, though they’ll always be near your location.
When a meteorite hits the ground, you’ll get a notification on your screen that one is “incoming” and you can also see where it landed by looking on the map. The meteorite is marked with a meteor icon.
When a meteorite lands, it will immediately spawn Xenovader and Syndicate grunts unless it lands on Sakurajima Island, where it will spawn a Selyne instead.
When you do happen across a Xenovader, you need to catch it quickly, as the Syndicates will try to kill it. Start throwing spheres right away and kill the Syndicates while the Xenovader is struggling against the sphere to prevent an accidental death.
Unfortunately, there are no better ways of coming across Xenovader, so you’ll simply have to be diligent in waiting for a meteorite to hit.
Xenovader’s Stats in Palworld
In the meantime, you can check out all of Xenovader’s important stats in Palworld below:
- Partner Skill: Meteorite Enthusiast (While in the team, increases damage dealt to ores, and it’s easier to obtain Meteorite Fragments.)
- Element: Dark
- Work Suitability: Lumbering Level 2, Transporting Level 2,
- Possible Drops: Meteorite Fragment
Xenovader has some decent combat moves and Work Suitabilities, so it’s a valuable addition no matter what your intentions are.
Palworld’s Sakurajima update is available now.