How To Make Pals Transport Items to Another Location in Palworld

In Palworld, your Pals can do more than just fight for you. They can also be a valuable source of labor, crafting items and even transporting them for you. But how do you actually make Pals transport items where you want them in Palworld?

Recommended Videos

How To Get Pals to Transport Items in Palworld

Only Pals with the Transporting Work Suitability will transport items at your base. So, to make pals transport items for you, be sure to check their info before assigning them to the base. You can do this by interacting with your Pal Box, hovering over a specific Pal, and hitting the “Info” button.

This brings you to a page where you can view all of that Pal’s skills, stats, and work suitability. If a Pal can transport items, it will have a colored cardboard box next to Transporting. You can also see the skill level.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can’t specifically assign a Pal to transport items in Palworld, since there’s no specific station to drag them to. Instead, Pals who aren’t assigned to work at a specific station will search for tasks that fit their abilities. This means that transport-capable Pals without another assigned task will automatically find items that need to be transported and move them for you.

Pals with a higher Transporting skill level will be able to move larger items, so keep this in mind when planning your base workflow. If you want to ensure you always have a steady team of transport Pals, you may also want to find a few that don’t have any other tasks suited to your base. That way, when searching for work, they’ll always choose to transport harvested items and food.

Related: Palworld World Settings, Explained

How To Get Pals to Transport Items to a Specific Place

But in Palworld, how do Pals know where to transport​ items? Unfortunately, it can be tough to make Pals transport items exactly where you want, but there are some tricks to try and keep them in line.

In most cases, Pals will take an item to the nearest appropriate storage spot. With harvested materials like wood and stone, they will usually pick the nearest storage spot with room – so, try placing a chest near where a resource is mined or produced for the best results.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With food items, Pals will usually transport them to the Feed Box or refrigerator if slots are available in Palworld. I’ve found they can be a bit greedy and will always default to the Feed Box unless it’s full, so if you really want them putting food and ingredients elsewhere, keep those slots at capacity.

In my experience, Pals will sometimes develop a mind of their own and take items to a random chest even if you’ve got a perfectly great stock of wood right next to a tree. This seems to be a glitch or quirk of the game, but it can be frustrating if you like keeping an organized base camp.

You may be able to fix it by unassigning and reassigning the Pal, or by moving the items to the correct chest yourself until the Pals “learn” where you want things to go. Basically, the fewer options you give them for where they can take things, the more likely it is they’ll put them where you want.

And that’s how to make Pals transport items to another location in Palworld.

Palworld is available now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy