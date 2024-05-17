How to Do Tricks on a Sparrow in Destiny 2

If you ever see a jump in Destiny 2, always take the time to do a trick. Here’s how to do tricks on your sparrow and skimmer in Destiny 2.

How to Do Tricks on a Sparrow & Skimmer in Destiny 2

If you’ve ever been planet-side and seen someone pull off a trick jump, you might be wondering how they did it. Or perhaps you’ve just gotten the Trick Shot bounty from Lord Shaxx, which requires you to do multiple tricks on your Sparrow or Skimmer. Well, there are two ways to do tricks in Destiny 2. You can roll your vehicle mid-air and land right side up or you can emote while in the air.

Both options will require you to find ramps. Fortunately, there are ramps on nearly every planet in Destiny.

A good choice is the Cosmodrome, where the ramp can be found between Trostlands and the Outskirts. But other good choices are Charon’s Crossing landing zone in Europa heading to Cadmus Ridge or Sorrow’s Harbor on the Moon.

If you’re attempting a traditional trick jump, where you roll your sparrow and then land back on your “wheels,” you’ll need a sparrow with the destabilizer trait. You’ll know if you have such a sparrow because it will tell you that it can roll in mid-air using the shift key or the right trigger, depending on whether you’re on PC or console.

To do a destabilized roll, you’re going to want to boost over a ramp, hold your acceleration, and then move in the direction you want to spin. Most ramps aren’t big enough to allow for anything more than a forward flip. If you’re attempting to land on your “wheels,” only do one spin immediately after jumping, or you’re liable to land on your side.

But if you want to emote while you’re on your sparrow or skimmer, the process is much easier. Boost over the ramp and then press any of the emote buttons twice. If you do it quickly enough, your Guardian will emote while in the air. Each emote button does a different thing. And that’s all it takes to do tricks on a sparrow in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now.

