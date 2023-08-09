Baldur’s Gate 3 features more choices than you can shake a brain-worm at. One of those decisions revolves around the Emerald Grove and its environs. You have the choice to save its inhabitants, who are using it as a refuge, or have them annihilated. If you’re wondering should you join the Goblins or save the Grove in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), here’s the answer.

Here’s Whether You Should Defend or Attack the Emerald Grove in BG3

Like many of the choices in BG3, this decision is entirely down to you. The “good” choice is to defend the grove so if you’re being a goody two-shoes, that’s the option to go for. You’ll also gain access (and keep) to two companions, Wyll and Halsin.

However, the easier option is to side with drow badass Minthara. It also makes for a more awesome fight. You get to betray the druids, let the enemy into the camp and watch spiders tear your former allies apart.

Yes, there’s clearly a “right” thing to do. But when one side has giant spiders, ogres, and goblins with explosives strapped to them, I know which team I’m on. You can also romance Mithara, something that will definitely not end badly. She’s not a recruitable companion, though.

A reload or two later, my canon choice was to attack the Emerald Grove and I haven’t regretted it so far. Ultimately, if it’s more companions you’re after and the gratitude of a group of druids and tieflings, you should save the grove. But if you want to fight along giant spiders and have an easier time of the battle, you should join the goblins.

So on the subject of whether to join the goblins or save the grove in BG3, that’s what you need to know.

