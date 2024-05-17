XDefiant on PS4
Is XDefiant Coming to PS4? Answered

Will last-gen users get to be defiant?
Published: May 17, 2024 10:54 am

After months of waiting, play tests, and cryptic updates, Ubisoft’s highly-anticipated first-person shooter XDefiant is finally launching. However, if you’re on PlayStation 4 (PS4), you might be wondering whether or not you’ll get to experience XDefiant at all.

Will XDefiant Be on PS4?

XDefiant is finally launching after years of development. Image via Ubisoft

Up to this point, XDefiant has only featured a beta and other playtests on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Last-generation consoles have yet to see any form of the FPS, which has been troubling for fans who have yet to upgrade their system. Regardless, XDefiant won’t be coming to PS4 or Xbox One now or in the future.

The developers are completely focused on the production and development of the current-generation version of XDefiant, which is a trend that most developers have followed for the past couple of years. While some yearly titles, such as Call of Duty and Madden, are still developing games for last-gen consoles, most new titles in 2024 are only releasing for modern systems.

This includes XDefiant, which certainly doesn’t need to add any more workload to its plate after such a long development process. It took years and dozens of playtests for the game to release its final build, so adding development for a last-gen console port would only hamper the game’s future.

Fortunately, if you have access to a PC, you can play XDefiant totally free. Moreover, the FPS doesn’t require extremely modern hardware to run, so you could use an older laptop or PC and start playing XDefiant without much issue. If you’re dead set on staying on console, however, you’ll have to upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S to play XDefiant.

And that’s whether XDefiant is coming to PS4. We’ll be covering loadouts, challenges, and more when XDefiant launches, so stay tuned for plenty of coverage.

XDefiant releases on May 21, 2024.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.