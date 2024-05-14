Helltide battle in Diablo 4.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Become HellMarked in Diablo 4

The Hellborn await.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 14, 2024 04:54 pm

Helltides have become much more like Blood Harvests in Diablo 4, and if you want the best rewards, you need to become HellMarked. This guide will cover how you can get the attention of the Hellborn and claim the loot you deserve.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Become HellMarked

Slaying hordes of monsters in the Helltide.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment.

Reach Threat Level 3 and survive in the Helltide to become Hellmarked. Threat is a new mechanic added to Helltide events that is similar to how Bloodharvests worked in the past. Killing any monsters will start adding to your level. The more difficult the monsters are, the faster the threat is earned. So, taking down Elites in World Tier 4 will make reaching Level 3 significantly faster. Monsters won’t be the only source of Hellborn heat, though.

Tortured Gifts, which are the chests opened with Aberrant Cinders, also provide more Threat. How frequently you open these chests will also lead to more Threat. So, taking down massive groups of challenging enemies and opening chests as fast as possible in World Tier 4 is the quickest way to become Hellmarked in Diablo 4. Remember that each tier means a higher density of enemies and more frequent ambushes.

Related: Diablo 4: How to Get Distilled Fear

Once you reach Threat Level 3 in the Helltide and earn Hellmarked status, the next phase begins. Hordes of monsters and demons will swarm you to take you down like the vampires from the Blood Harvest. If you survive the onslaught, you earn yourself a fight with a Hellborn. The agents of Hell serve as one of the toughest fights in the Helltide and can lead to Baneful Hearts. Your HellMarked status will also be reset.

After earning enough Baneful Hearts are collected, you can start activating the Accursed Ritual. Three hearts offered to the ritual leads to a fight with the Blood Maiden and plenty of rewards for all the trouble.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Diablo IV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Zoom Out Farther in Diablo 4
Zoom Out on character in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Zoom Out Farther in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Necrozma in Pokemon GO
Necrozma Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Necrozma in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4
Occultist Vendor in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Zoom Out Farther in Diablo 4
Zoom Out on character in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Zoom Out Farther in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Necrozma in Pokemon GO
Necrozma Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Necrozma in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks May 14, 2024
Read Article How to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4
Occultist Vendor in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Forgotten Souls in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 14, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.