How to Become HellMarked in Diablo 4

Helltides have become much more like Blood Harvests in Diablo 4, and if you want the best rewards, you need to become HellMarked. This guide will cover how you can get the attention of the Hellborn and claim the loot you deserve.

Diablo 4: How to Become HellMarked

Reach Threat Level 3 and survive in the Helltide to become Hellmarked. Threat is a new mechanic added to Helltide events that is similar to how Bloodharvests worked in the past. Killing any monsters will start adding to your level. The more difficult the monsters are, the faster the threat is earned. So, taking down Elites in World Tier 4 will make reaching Level 3 significantly faster. Monsters won’t be the only source of Hellborn heat, though.

Tortured Gifts, which are the chests opened with Aberrant Cinders, also provide more Threat. How frequently you open these chests will also lead to more Threat. So, taking down massive groups of challenging enemies and opening chests as fast as possible in World Tier 4 is the quickest way to become Hellmarked in Diablo 4. Remember that each tier means a higher density of enemies and more frequent ambushes.

Once you reach Threat Level 3 in the Helltide and earn Hellmarked status, the next phase begins. Hordes of monsters and demons will swarm you to take you down like the vampires from the Blood Harvest. If you survive the onslaught, you earn yourself a fight with a Hellborn. The agents of Hell serve as one of the toughest fights in the Helltide and can lead to Baneful Hearts. Your HellMarked status will also be reset.

After earning enough Baneful Hearts are collected, you can start activating the Accursed Ritual. Three hearts offered to the ritual leads to a fight with the Blood Maiden and plenty of rewards for all the trouble.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

