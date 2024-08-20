An image of the Tycoon Academy logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing all of the rewards and milestones players can earn
All Tycoon Academy Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

School is back in session.
It’s time to go back to school, especially now that the Tycoon Academy event is live in Monopoly GO, giving us the chance to claim plenty of rewards from clearing milestones. Grab your backpack and get ready to learn about all the rewards you can earn from this event.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Academy Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite an exciting event ahead of us. During the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO, we can look forward to getting up to 17,775 dice, a new Token, and some other exciting rewards. You’ll find everything you can unlock below:

Tycoon Academy MilestoneTycoon Academy PointsTycoon Academy Reward
15 Points200 Flags/Cash
210 Points25 Dice
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points250 Flags/Cash
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points350 Flags/Cash
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points400 Flags/Cash
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 Points400 Flags/Cash
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 PointsNew Mr. Monopoly Token
1880 Points450 Flags/Cash
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points500 Flags/Cash
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 Points500 Flags/Cash
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points550 Flags/Cash
28200 PointsCash
29250 Points200 Dice
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points550 Flags/Cash
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33350 Points550 Flags/Cash
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Dice
36550 Points600 Flags/Cash
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 Points600 Flags/Cash
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Dice
42700 Points600 Flags/Cash
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points600 Flags/Cash
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
491,500 PointsCash
508,400 Points7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

Interestingly enough, there hasn’t been a mention of a new Racer event, but datamining Monopoly GO shows that there are flags as pending rewards. Sites have mentioned that Cash could be used as a replacement prize, so any Flag/Cash prize could go either way.

How Long Is the Tycoon Academy Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to jump into the schoolyard fun of Tycoon Academy, you’ll have from August 20 until August 23 to do so. This three-day event is bound to be bundles of fun, so get ready to score some amazing prizes.

How To Play & Win the Event

Scoring points during the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO will require you to land on Chance spaces, Tax spaces, and Utility spaces to earn points. Rolling with a multiplier will increase that number of points dramatically, so I recommend always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier active on your account at all times during this event.

I would also recommend holding off on this event for a little while until we are 100% certain that a Racer event is on its way. It would be rather unfortunate to make our way through the majority of this list, only to find out that we lost out on a pretty dramatic number of flags along the way. Play as you normally would, but be prepared to push harder if something like the City Racers partner event goes live again.

You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice on your account at all times if you want to score as many rewards and clear as many milestones as possible during the Tycoon Academy event. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this event to always keep a nice surplus of dice on your account at all times.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

