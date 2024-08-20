All Tycoon Academy Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to go back to school, especially now that the Tycoon Academy event is live in Monopoly GO, giving us the chance to claim plenty of rewards from clearing milestones. Grab your backpack and get ready to learn about all the rewards you can earn from this event.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Academy Rewards, Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite an exciting event ahead of us. During the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO, we can look forward to getting up to 17,775 dice, a new Token, and some other exciting rewards. You’ll find everything you can unlock below:

Tycoon Academy Milestone Tycoon Academy Points Tycoon Academy Reward 1 5 Points 200 Flags/Cash 2 10 Points 25 Dice 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 250 Flags/Cash 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 350 Flags/Cash 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 400 Flags/Cash 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points 400 Flags/Cash 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points New Mr. Monopoly Token 18 80 Points 450 Flags/Cash 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 500 Flags/Cash 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points 500 Flags/Cash 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 550 Flags/Cash 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points 200 Dice 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 550 Flags/Cash 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 350 Points 550 Flags/Cash 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Dice 36 550 Points 600 Flags/Cash 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points 600 Flags/Cash 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Dice 42 700 Points 600 Flags/Cash 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 600 Flags/Cash 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 49 1,500 Points Cash 50 8,400 Points 7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack

Interestingly enough, there hasn’t been a mention of a new Racer event, but datamining Monopoly GO shows that there are flags as pending rewards. Sites have mentioned that Cash could be used as a replacement prize, so any Flag/Cash prize could go either way.

How Long Is the Tycoon Academy Event in Monopoly GO?

If you’re hoping to jump into the schoolyard fun of Tycoon Academy, you’ll have from August 20 until August 23 to do so. This three-day event is bound to be bundles of fun, so get ready to score some amazing prizes.

How To Play & Win the Event

Scoring points during the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO will require you to land on Chance spaces, Tax spaces, and Utility spaces to earn points. Rolling with a multiplier will increase that number of points dramatically, so I recommend always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier active on your account at all times during this event.

I would also recommend holding off on this event for a little while until we are 100% certain that a Racer event is on its way. It would be rather unfortunate to make our way through the majority of this list, only to find out that we lost out on a pretty dramatic number of flags along the way. Play as you normally would, but be prepared to push harder if something like the City Racers partner event goes live again.

You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice on your account at all times if you want to score as many rewards and clear as many milestones as possible during the Tycoon Academy event. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this event to always keep a nice surplus of dice on your account at all times.

Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.

