All Tycoon Academy Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

It’s time to go back to school, especially now that the Tycoon Academy event is live in Monopoly GO, giving us the chance to claim plenty of rewards from clearing milestones. Grab your backpack and get ready to learn about all the rewards you can earn from this event.
All Monopoly GO Tycoon Academy Rewards, Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite an exciting event ahead of us. During the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO, we can look forward to getting up to 17,775 dice, a new Token, and some other exciting rewards. You’ll find everything you can unlock below:
|Tycoon Academy Milestone
|Tycoon Academy Points
|Tycoon Academy Reward
|1
|5 Points
|200 Flags/Cash
|2
|10 Points
|25 Dice
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|250 Flags/Cash
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|350 Flags/Cash
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|400 Flags/Cash
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|400 Flags/Cash
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|New Mr. Monopoly Token
|18
|80 Points
|450 Flags/Cash
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|500 Flags/Cash
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|500 Flags/Cash
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|550 Flags/Cash
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|200 Dice
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|550 Flags/Cash
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|350 Points
|550 Flags/Cash
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Dice
|36
|550 Points
|600 Flags/Cash
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|600 Flags/Cash
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Dice
|42
|700 Points
|600 Flags/Cash
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|600 Flags/Cash
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|49
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|50
|8,400 Points
|7,500 Dice, Purple Sticker Pack
Interestingly enough, there hasn’t been a mention of a new Racer event, but datamining Monopoly GO shows that there are flags as pending rewards. Sites have mentioned that Cash could be used as a replacement prize, so any Flag/Cash prize could go either way.
How Long Is the Tycoon Academy Event in Monopoly GO?
If you’re hoping to jump into the schoolyard fun of Tycoon Academy, you’ll have from August 20 until August 23 to do so. This three-day event is bound to be bundles of fun, so get ready to score some amazing prizes.
How To Play & Win the Event
Scoring points during the Tycoon Academy event in Monopoly GO will require you to land on Chance spaces, Tax spaces, and Utility spaces to earn points. Rolling with a multiplier will increase that number of points dramatically, so I recommend always rolling with at least the x10 multiplier active on your account at all times during this event.
I would also recommend holding off on this event for a little while until we are 100% certain that a Racer event is on its way. It would be rather unfortunate to make our way through the majority of this list, only to find out that we lost out on a pretty dramatic number of flags along the way. Play as you normally would, but be prepared to push harder if something like the City Racers partner event goes live again.
You’ll also need to ensure that you’ve got plenty of dice on your account at all times if you want to score as many rewards and clear as many milestones as possible during the Tycoon Academy event. Be sure to check out our free dice links page daily during this event to always keep a nice surplus of dice on your account at all times.
Monopoly GO is now available to play on mobile.
Published: Aug 20, 2024 01:45 pm