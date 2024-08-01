All Monopoly GO City Racers Rewards & How To Play

Buckle up — the City Racers Partner Event is now live in Monopoly GO, bringing some exciting rewards to the forefront for those ready to take home a championship podium spot. Build up a team and prepare yourself for the race of your life.

All Monopoly GO City Racers Rewards – Listed

If you and your pals have buddied up for the City Racers event, you may be wondering what you can earn by coming in first place during this exciting partner event. There are a total of 4 grand prizes awarded to the Championship Winners, and they are as follows:

Speedy Scottie Token

Wild Sticker

Blue Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack

Screenshot via The Escapist

This event is perfect for players hoping to complete their Sticker Albums, especially with the re-introduction of the Wild Sticker Card. This will grant its owner any sticker from any album, no strings attached. If you’ve been struggling to complete one of your albums, you better buckle up and get ready to race.

How To Get More Flags During The City Racers Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking to get your hands on plenty of Flags during this event, you’ll want to focus hard on the ongoing tournaments and events. For example, the Midnight Drive event is offering players a chance to claim up to 1,920 flags, and with more events and tournaments on the way, we can expect to blow away the competition. If you’ve played the Tycoon Racers Monopoly GO event in the past, you’ll be familiar with this method.

You’ll also want to diligently work through your Quick Wins daily during the City Racers Partner Event, as it’s another quick way to gather up plenty of flags before the starting pistol blasts. If you’re taking care of these Quick Wins early in the morning, you may be able to get the jump on your opponents and get ahead of the curve.

How To Play City Racers in Monopoly GO

The first thing you’ll need to do is build up a team of dependable friends, those that you likely use during other Partner Events. Then, as you and your team collect Flags, you’ll race against other teams to see who comes in first place. There are a total of three races, and the winners will be crowned the Champions and earn all of the fantastic rewards that we listed above.

Screenshot via The Escapist

For players hoping to keep their Token Collection as full as possible, it is important to always have plenty of dice on hand so you can keep making your way around the board. That’s why I recommend that you check out our free dice links page daily during this event. You can’t win if you can’t roll, so stay one step ahead of the curve and claim plenty of free dice to get all of the rewards possible.

Just remember — if you don’t take home the championship win, you don’t get any of the rewards available. Push hard, drive fast, and keep your team in the running for the most exciting Monopoly GO event to date.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

