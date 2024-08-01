All Midnight Drive Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

There’s nothing quite like a Midnight Drive, and Monopoly GO is driving away with that during its newest event, loading our trunks with rewards for completing milestones. Be sure to top off your vehicle, as we hit the road in pursuit of excellent times.
All Monopoly GO Midnight Drive Rewards – Listed
Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite the haul waiting for us during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO. We can claim up to 17,755 dice, plenty of flags for the Tycoon Racers event that is going live, and even some sticker packs. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal with this 50-tier rewards list:
|1
|5 Points
|25 Dice
|2
|10 Points
|100 Flags
|3
|15 Points
|Cash
|4
|40 Points
|45 Dice
|5
|20 Points
|120 Flags
|6
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|35 Points
|35 Dice
|8
|40 Points
|120 Flags
|9
|160 Points
|150 Dice
|10
|40 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|45 Points
|140 Flags
|12
|50 Points
|Orange Sticker Pack
|13
|350 Points
|350 Dice
|14
|40 Points
|Cash
|15
|60 Points
|5-Minute High Roller
|16
|70 Points
|Cash
|17
|500 Points
|500 Dice
|18
|80 Points
|140 Flags
|19
|90 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|100 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|125 Points
|140 Flags
|22
|1,000 Points
|900 Dice
|23
|120 Points
|Cash
|24
|130 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|25
|150 Points
|Cash
|26
|600 Points
|500 Dice
|27
|150 Points
|160 Dice
|28
|200 Points
|200 Dice
|29
|250 Points
|Cash
|30
|220 Points
|10-Minute Cash Boost
|
|31
|275 Points
|160 Flags
|32
|1,500 Points
|1,250 Dice
|33
|500 Points
|Cash
|34
|450 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|35
|850 Points
|700 Points
|36
|550 Points
|200 Flags
|37
|1,850 Points
|1,500 Dice
|38
|500 Points
|Cash
|39
|800 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|40
|700 Points
|Cash
|
|41
|2,300 Points
|1,800 Points
|42
|700 Points
|300 Flags
|43
|900 Points
|30-Minute Mega Heist
|44
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|45
|1,700 Points
|Purple Sticker Pack
|46
|1,400 Points
|340 Flags
|47
|3,800 Points
|2,800 Dice
|48
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|49
|1,000 Points
|10-Minute High Roller
|50
|7,500 Points
|7,000 Dice
How Long Is The Midnight Drive Event?
If you’re hoping to participate in this Midnight Drive, you’ll have from August 1 until August 3 to capitalize on the rewards you can earn. This two-day event is going to be fast-paced and exciting, so be sure you’ve filled up your tank.
How To Play & Win
Scoring points during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO is rather simple, as you’ll just need to land on corner spaces. Roll with a multiplier to increase the number of points you receive, and you’ll start raking in rewards like it’s nobody’s business. It’s fitting that an event based on driving is going to make us travel all around the board, isn’t it?
I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since we’re coming hot off the heels of the Greek Treasures Dig event and should likely have a fair number of dice left over. There are going to be some large potholes in the Milestone list, however — Tier 22 is going to feel like whiplash when we get there. However, it’s fairly smooth sailing after that point, and the reward-to-point ratio is rather nice this time around.
If you find yourself running low on dice during the Midnight Drive event, I strongly suggest that you check out our free dice links page, as it’s being updated daily with new links for plenty of dice. This way, you can stay competitive during the event and ensure you get as many rewards as possible.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.
Published: Aug 1, 2024 10:50 am