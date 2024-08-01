The Monopoly GO Midnight Drive logo on top of a blurred Monopoly GO background in an article detailing how to earn rewards and complete milestones
All Midnight Drive Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Mr. Monopoly is giving you a night call.
There’s nothing quite like a Midnight Drive, and Monopoly GO is driving away with that during its newest event, loading our trunks with rewards for completing milestones. Be sure to top off your vehicle, as we hit the road in pursuit of excellent times.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Midnight Drive Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite the haul waiting for us during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO. We can claim up to 17,755 dice, plenty of flags for the Tycoon Racers event that is going live, and even some sticker packs. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal with this 50-tier rewards list:

15 Points25 Dice
210 Points100 Flags
315 PointsCash
440 Points45 Dice
520 Points120 Flags
625 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
735 Points35 Dice
840 Points120 Flags
9160 Points150 Dice
1040 PointsCash
1145 Points140 Flags
1250 PointsOrange Sticker Pack
13350 Points350 Dice
1440 PointsCash
1560 Points5-Minute High Roller
1670 PointsCash
17500 Points500 Dice
1880 Points140 Flags
1990 PointsPink Sticker Pack
20100 PointsCash
21125 Points140 Flags
221,000 Points900 Dice
23120 PointsCash
24130 PointsPink Sticker Pack
25150 PointsCash
26600 Points500 Dice
27150 Points160 Dice
28200 Points200 Dice
29250 PointsCash
30220 Points10-Minute Cash Boost
31275 Points160 Flags
321,500 Points1,250 Dice
33500 PointsCash
34450 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
35850 Points700 Points
36550 Points200 Flags
371,850 Points1,500 Dice
38500 PointsCash
39800 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
40700 PointsCash
412,300 Points1,800 Points
42700 Points300 Flags
43900 Points30-Minute Mega Heist
441,000 PointsCash
451,700 PointsPurple Sticker Pack
461,400 Points340 Flags
473,800 Points2,800 Dice
481,500 PointsCash
491,000 Points10-Minute High Roller
507,500 Points7,000 Dice

How Long Is The Midnight Drive Event?

If you’re hoping to participate in this Midnight Drive, you’ll have from August 1 until August 3 to capitalize on the rewards you can earn. This two-day event is going to be fast-paced and exciting, so be sure you’ve filled up your tank.

How To Play & Win

Scoring points during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO is rather simple, as you’ll just need to land on corner spaces. Roll with a multiplier to increase the number of points you receive, and you’ll start raking in rewards like it’s nobody’s business. It’s fitting that an event based on driving is going to make us travel all around the board, isn’t it?

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since we’re coming hot off the heels of the Greek Treasures Dig event and should likely have a fair number of dice left over. There are going to be some large potholes in the Milestone list, however — Tier 22 is going to feel like whiplash when we get there. However, it’s fairly smooth sailing after that point, and the reward-to-point ratio is rather nice this time around.

If you find yourself running low on dice during the Midnight Drive event, I strongly suggest that you check out our free dice links page, as it’s being updated daily with new links for plenty of dice. This way, you can stay competitive during the event and ensure you get as many rewards as possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
