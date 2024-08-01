All Midnight Drive Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

There’s nothing quite like a Midnight Drive, and Monopoly GO is driving away with that during its newest event, loading our trunks with rewards for completing milestones. Be sure to top off your vehicle, as we hit the road in pursuit of excellent times.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Midnight Drive Rewards – Listed

Thanks to the Monopoly GO Wiki, I’ve discovered that we’ve got quite the haul waiting for us during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO. We can claim up to 17,755 dice, plenty of flags for the Tycoon Racers event that is going live, and even some sticker packs. Get ready to put the pedal to the metal with this 50-tier rewards list:

1 5 Points 25 Dice 2 10 Points 100 Flags 3 15 Points Cash 4 40 Points 45 Dice 5 20 Points 120 Flags 6 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 35 Points 35 Dice 8 40 Points 120 Flags 9 160 Points 150 Dice 10 40 Points Cash 11 45 Points 140 Flags 12 50 Points Orange Sticker Pack 13 350 Points 350 Dice 14 40 Points Cash 15 60 Points 5-Minute High Roller 16 70 Points Cash 17 500 Points 500 Dice 18 80 Points 140 Flags 19 90 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 100 Points Cash 21 125 Points 140 Flags 22 1,000 Points 900 Dice 23 120 Points Cash 24 130 Points Pink Sticker Pack 25 150 Points Cash 26 600 Points 500 Dice 27 150 Points 160 Dice 28 200 Points 200 Dice 29 250 Points Cash 30 220 Points 10-Minute Cash Boost 31 275 Points 160 Flags 32 1,500 Points 1,250 Dice 33 500 Points Cash 34 450 Points Blue Sticker Pack 35 850 Points 700 Points 36 550 Points 200 Flags 37 1,850 Points 1,500 Dice 38 500 Points Cash 39 800 Points Blue Sticker Pack 40 700 Points Cash 41 2,300 Points 1,800 Points 42 700 Points 300 Flags 43 900 Points 30-Minute Mega Heist 44 1,000 Points Cash 45 1,700 Points Purple Sticker Pack 46 1,400 Points 340 Flags 47 3,800 Points 2,800 Dice 48 1,500 Points Cash 49 1,000 Points 10-Minute High Roller 50 7,500 Points 7,000 Dice

Related: All Net Worth Ability Upgrades In Monopoly GO

How Long Is The Midnight Drive Event?

If you’re hoping to participate in this Midnight Drive, you’ll have from August 1 until August 3 to capitalize on the rewards you can earn. This two-day event is going to be fast-paced and exciting, so be sure you’ve filled up your tank.

How To Play & Win

Scoring points during the Midnight Drive event in Monopoly GO is rather simple, as you’ll just need to land on corner spaces. Roll with a multiplier to increase the number of points you receive, and you’ll start raking in rewards like it’s nobody’s business. It’s fitting that an event based on driving is going to make us travel all around the board, isn’t it?

I would recommend pushing hard during this event, especially since we’re coming hot off the heels of the Greek Treasures Dig event and should likely have a fair number of dice left over. There are going to be some large potholes in the Milestone list, however — Tier 22 is going to feel like whiplash when we get there. However, it’s fairly smooth sailing after that point, and the reward-to-point ratio is rather nice this time around.

If you find yourself running low on dice during the Midnight Drive event, I strongly suggest that you check out our free dice links page, as it’s being updated daily with new links for plenty of dice. This way, you can stay competitive during the event and ensure you get as many rewards as possible.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy