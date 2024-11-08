November 7th is Mass Effect day and while it wasn’t a massive event in 2024, BioWare did add some Mass Effect armour to the new Dragon Age game. Here’s just how to get the Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Recommended Videos

Getting the Mass Effect Armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

You’ll find the Mass Effect Dragon Age: The Veilguard armor in your wardrobe in the Lighthouse but there are a few things you need to know and do first.

First of all, you’ll need the latest Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch. Most platforms will auto-update but if you’ve been disconnected from the internet entirely, reconnect and let your console or PC install the update.

Next, you need to have unlocked your room and wardrobe in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This doesn’t happen until you’ve completed The Singing Blade, the fifth main quest. So when you’re sent back to the Lighthouse, got to the workshop area outside (a stone desk with a chest by it). Here’s what you’re looking for:

Open the chest and you’ll get the following items:

Specter of Battles Past

Paragon of Leadership

Command Helmet

Now, follow the quest marker to your room and you’ll get to put some mementos around it. The wardrobe will be there but you may not be able to interact with it. For me, I had to progress just a tiny bit further, meditating to meet with Solas. Of course, if you’ve already done all this, go ahead and use the wardrobe.

Related: All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Activating the wardrobe, you’ll find you can switch between several armor ‘appearances’, including the two Specter of Battles Past and Paragon of Leadership outfits. This is basically transmogging. Your armour will retain its stats, but it’ll look like the Mass Effect armour or whatever other appearance you choose.

The same applies to your helmet, though you’ll need to find a helmet first before you can use the Command Helmet appearance. And that’s how to get the Mass Effect armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy