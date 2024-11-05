All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here. And with a world as wide and strange as Thedas, a lot of performances have gone into bringing it to life. Here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Recommended Videos

Who Plays Who in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Gareth David-Lloyd as Solas

Dragon Age: The Veilguard begins with you going after Solas, hoping to foil this elven trickster god’s plans to merge the dream world and the real world. He was introduced in Dragon Age: Inquisition as a regular elven mage, but his true identity was confirmed through DLC, and when you meet him here, he’s utterly convinced he’s right. He’s played by Gareth David-Lloyd, who sci-fi fans may remember as Ianto from Torchwood.

Brian Bloom as Varric

Varric was introduced in Dragon Age 2, and as one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, it’s no surprise that he appears in the cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Actor Brian Bloom has voiced him since his first appearance and is also heavily involved with the Call of Duty series of games.

Jessica Clarke as Neve Gallus

Mage Neve is one of the first characters you meet as Rook, but this mage was introduced in the spinoff comic Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights. She’s played by Jessica Clarke, who True Blood fans will have seen as Lillith.

Michelle Gomez as Ghilan’nain

One of the two elven gods unleashed on the world, Ghilan’nain is not someone you want to tangle with, not least because she has a reputation as a monster-maker. Ghilan’nain is portrayed by Michelle Gomez, who Doctor Who fans will remember as Missy, the Master’s evil Mary Poppins-style female incarnation.

Related: All Dragon Age: Veilguard Companions, Listed

Full Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd Cast

There are many, many other familiar names in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, especially if you’re a fan of sci-fi, fantasy, or horror. For example, Juliette Landau, Druscilla from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is Hezenkoss, and Claudia Black from Farscape and Stargate SG-1 returns as Morrigan. Stargate SG-1 fans may also remember actress Suanne Braun, who provides additional voices here, as Hathor from that show. Here’s a full list of every cast member.

Aelia & Various Voices – Gabrielle Nellis-Pain

Ancestral Skeleton – Alex Blue Davis

Andarateia – Carolina Ravassa

Antoine & Various Voices – Ben Cura

Assan – Jake Green

Bar Boss & Various Voices – Angela Christofilou

Bellara – Jee Young Han

Boy – Coen McKellar

Butcher Daathrata – Armen Taylor

Caretaker – Marin Miller

Caterina – Elena de Maeztu

Chance Candide & Various Voices – Geoffrey Breton

Cida Ciconia – T.V. Carpio

Curio & Various Voices – Catherine Bailey

Cyrian – Tim Chiou

Davrin – Ike Amadi

Dorian – Ramon Tikaram

Dragon King – Michael Leon Wooley

Durra & Various Voices – Amelie Leroy

Eldrin & Various Voices – Richard Albrecht

Elek Tavor – Sacha Dhawan

Elgar’nan – Joseph Capp

Emmrich – Nick Boraine

First Warden & Various Voices – Nicholas Boulton

Fletcher – Julian Fernandez

Flynn & Various Voices – Bryan Marcos

General Felassan & Various Voices – Chris Gordon

Ghilan’nain – Michelle Gomez

Gloom Howler & Various Voices – Kirsty Dillon

Governor Rayan Ivenci & Various Voices – Austin Lee Matthews

Harding – Ali Hillis

Heir – Julie Dray

Hezenkoss – Juliet Landau

Holden & Various Voices – Richard Lumsden

Illario – Leonardo Santaiti

Irelin & Various Voices – Haruka Kuroda

Isabela – Victoria Kruger

Jacobus & Various Voices – Zach Villa

Jaynie & Various Voices – Orlessa Atlass

Karash – Ako Mitchell

Keepsake & Various Voices – Mark Inscoe

Knight-Commander Lenos – David Sibley

Lucanis – Zach Mendez

Maevaris Tilani – Candis Cayne

Makal Damas, Mayor Julius, Halos – Simon Templeman

Mila – Zahra Bew

Morrigan – Claudia Black

Myrna & Various Voices – Lone Butler

Mythal – Kate Fleetwood

Neri de Acutis – Vidal Sancho

Neve Gallus – Jessica Clark

Noa de Acutis – Sylvia Villagran

Qunari Linguist – Belinda Stewart-Wilson

Rana Savas – Nimmy March

Rook – Alex Jordan

Rook – Bryony Corrigan

Rook – Erika Ishii

Rook – Jeff Berg

Rowan – Karla Simone Spence

Solas – Gareth David-Lloyd

Spite & Various Voices – Mark Frost

Stalgard & Various Voices – Alexander Devrient

Strife – James Lewis

Taash – Jin Maley

Tarquin – Riley Carter Millington

The Inquisitor – Alix Wilton Regan

The Inquisitor – Harry Hadden-Paton

The Inquisitor & Various Voices – Sumalee Montano

The Inquisitor & Various Voices – Jon Curry

Varric – Brian Bloom

Viago – Joseph Mesiano

Viper & Various Voices – Matthew Mercer

Vorgoth & Various Voices – Brent Mukai

Warden Greta & Various Voices – Bhavnisha Parmar

Warden Rhodri & Various Voices – Alec Newman

Other Voices:

Abubakar Salim

Adam Fogerty

Al Doyle

Alex Madia

Blair Annison-Chisholm

Billie Fulford-Brown

Celeste Thomas

Charlie Coletta

Chris Lew Kum Hoi

Christine Allado

Christopher Finney

Claire Morgan

Coco Cole

Daisy May

Dan Poole

Daniel O’Meara

Darragh Cowley

David Aguirre Firth

David Brody

Denise Moreno

Diego Jalfen

Don Gilet

Elena Sanz

Feliks Mathur

Felipe De Francisco

Genevieve Gaunt

Giovanni Noto

Glen McCready

Howard Corlett

Inel Tomlinson

Ivan Gonzalez

Jack Ayers

Jack Forsyth-Noble

Jane Perry

Jason Barnett

Jimmy Gladdon

Jonathan Kydd

Joplin Sibtain

Joseph Balderrama

Kate Ashfield

Kate Winter

Kasha Bajor

Kathryn Drysdale

Kirsty Besterman

Kirsty Strain

Lara Parmiani

Lisa Caruccio Came

Lisa Genovese

Louise Bailey

Lucy May Barker

Luke Cinque-White

Maite Jauregui

Mali Harries

Mary Stockley

Matt Wakeford

Montserrat Roig de Puig

Naomi Yang

Nesba Crenshaw

Nick Blakeley

Ossian Perret

Rahshan Wall

Richard Keep

Robert Whitelock

Rodney Gooden

Ross Matthew Bentley

Ryan Forde Iosco

Safiyya Ingar

Samya De Meo

Sara Secora

Sarah Thom

Sebastian Humphreys

Sharon D. Clarke

Sion Alun Davies

Simone McIntyre

Stefanie Martini

Suanne Braun

Susan Earl

Susie Riddell

Tarrick Benham

Trystan Gravelle

Vishal Mathura

Walles Hamonde

Zaraah Abrahams

And those are the voice actors and the cast list for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy