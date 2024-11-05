All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here. And with a world as wide and strange as Thedas, a lot of performances have gone into bringing it to life. Here are all the major voice actors and the cast list for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Who Plays Who in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Gareth David-Lloyd as Solas
Dragon Age: The Veilguard begins with you going after Solas, hoping to foil this elven trickster god’s plans to merge the dream world and the real world. He was introduced in Dragon Age: Inquisition as a regular elven mage, but his true identity was confirmed through DLC, and when you meet him here, he’s utterly convinced he’s right. He’s played by Gareth David-Lloyd, who sci-fi fans may remember as Ianto from Torchwood.
Brian Bloom as Varric
Varric was introduced in Dragon Age 2, and as one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, it’s no surprise that he appears in the cast of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Actor Brian Bloom has voiced him since his first appearance and is also heavily involved with the Call of Duty series of games.
Jessica Clarke as Neve Gallus
Mage Neve is one of the first characters you meet as Rook, but this mage was introduced in the spinoff comic Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights. She’s played by Jessica Clarke, who True Blood fans will have seen as Lillith.
Michelle Gomez as Ghilan’nain
One of the two elven gods unleashed on the world, Ghilan’nain is not someone you want to tangle with, not least because she has a reputation as a monster-maker. Ghilan’nain is portrayed by Michelle Gomez, who Doctor Who fans will remember as Missy, the Master’s evil Mary Poppins-style female incarnation.
Full Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd Cast
There are many, many other familiar names in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, especially if you’re a fan of sci-fi, fantasy, or horror. For example, Juliette Landau, Druscilla from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is Hezenkoss, and Claudia Black from Farscape and Stargate SG-1 returns as Morrigan. Stargate SG-1 fans may also remember actress Suanne Braun, who provides additional voices here, as Hathor from that show. Here’s a full list of every cast member.
Aelia & Various Voices – Gabrielle Nellis-Pain
Ancestral Skeleton – Alex Blue Davis
Andarateia – Carolina Ravassa
Antoine & Various Voices – Ben Cura
Assan – Jake Green
Bar Boss & Various Voices – Angela Christofilou
Bellara – Jee Young Han
Boy – Coen McKellar
Butcher Daathrata – Armen Taylor
Caretaker – Marin Miller
Caterina – Elena de Maeztu
Chance Candide & Various Voices – Geoffrey Breton
Cida Ciconia – T.V. Carpio
Curio & Various Voices – Catherine Bailey
Cyrian – Tim Chiou
Davrin – Ike Amadi
Dorian – Ramon Tikaram
Dragon King – Michael Leon Wooley
Durra & Various Voices – Amelie Leroy
Eldrin & Various Voices – Richard Albrecht
Elek Tavor – Sacha Dhawan
Elgar’nan – Joseph Capp
Emmrich – Nick Boraine
First Warden & Various Voices – Nicholas Boulton
Fletcher – Julian Fernandez
Flynn & Various Voices – Bryan Marcos
General Felassan & Various Voices – Chris Gordon
Ghilan’nain – Michelle Gomez
Gloom Howler & Various Voices – Kirsty Dillon
Governor Rayan Ivenci & Various Voices – Austin Lee Matthews
Harding – Ali Hillis
Heir – Julie Dray
Hezenkoss – Juliet Landau
Holden & Various Voices – Richard Lumsden
Illario – Leonardo Santaiti
Irelin & Various Voices – Haruka Kuroda
Isabela – Victoria Kruger
Jacobus & Various Voices – Zach Villa
Jaynie & Various Voices – Orlessa Atlass
Karash – Ako Mitchell
Keepsake & Various Voices – Mark Inscoe
Knight-Commander Lenos – David Sibley
Lucanis – Zach Mendez
Maevaris Tilani – Candis Cayne
Makal Damas, Mayor Julius, Halos – Simon Templeman
Mila – Zahra Bew
Morrigan – Claudia Black
Myrna & Various Voices – Lone Butler
Mythal – Kate Fleetwood
Neri de Acutis – Vidal Sancho
Neve Gallus – Jessica Clark
Noa de Acutis – Sylvia Villagran
Qunari Linguist – Belinda Stewart-Wilson
Rana Savas – Nimmy March
Rook – Alex Jordan
Rook – Bryony Corrigan
Rook – Erika Ishii
Rook – Jeff Berg
Rowan – Karla Simone Spence
Solas – Gareth David-Lloyd
Spite & Various Voices – Mark Frost
Stalgard & Various Voices – Alexander Devrient
Strife – James Lewis
Taash – Jin Maley
Tarquin – Riley Carter Millington
The Inquisitor – Alix Wilton Regan
The Inquisitor – Harry Hadden-Paton
The Inquisitor & Various Voices – Sumalee Montano
The Inquisitor & Various Voices – Jon Curry
Varric – Brian Bloom
Viago – Joseph Mesiano
Viper & Various Voices – Matthew Mercer
Vorgoth & Various Voices – Brent Mukai
Warden Greta & Various Voices – Bhavnisha Parmar
Warden Rhodri & Various Voices – Alec Newman
Other Voices:
Abubakar Salim
Adam Fogerty
Al Doyle
Alex Madia
Blair Annison-Chisholm
Billie Fulford-Brown
Celeste Thomas
Charlie Coletta
Chris Lew Kum Hoi
Christine Allado
Christopher Finney
Claire Morgan
Coco Cole
Daisy May
Dan Poole
Daniel O’Meara
Darragh Cowley
David Aguirre Firth
David Brody
Denise Moreno
Diego Jalfen
Don Gilet
Elena Sanz
Feliks Mathur
Felipe De Francisco
Genevieve Gaunt
Giovanni Noto
Glen McCready
Howard Corlett
Inel Tomlinson
Ivan Gonzalez
Jack Ayers
Jack Forsyth-Noble
Jane Perry
Jason Barnett
Jimmy Gladdon
Jonathan Kydd
Joplin Sibtain
Joseph Balderrama
Kate Ashfield
Kate Winter
Kasha Bajor
Kathryn Drysdale
Kirsty Besterman
Kirsty Strain
Lara Parmiani
Lisa Caruccio Came
Lisa Genovese
Louise Bailey
Lucy May Barker
Luke Cinque-White
Maite Jauregui
Mali Harries
Mary Stockley
Matt Wakeford
Montserrat Roig de Puig
Naomi Yang
Nesba Crenshaw
Nick Blakeley
Ossian Perret
Rahshan Wall
Richard Keep
Robert Whitelock
Rodney Gooden
Ross Matthew Bentley
Ryan Forde Iosco
Safiyya Ingar
Samya De Meo
Sara Secora
Sarah Thom
Sebastian Humphreys
Sharon D. Clarke
Sion Alun Davies
Simone McIntyre
Stefanie Martini
Suanne Braun
Susan Earl
Susie Riddell
Tarrick Benham
Trystan Gravelle
Vishal Mathura
Walles Hamonde
Zaraah Abrahams
And those are the voice actors and the cast list for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Nov 5, 2024 12:48 pm