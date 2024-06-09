Category:
Video Games
All Dragon Age: Veilguard Companions, Listed

Published: Jun 9, 2024

We finally know more details on the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions! Here’s every Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion and everything we know about them so far.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companions, Listed

We’ve been waiting seven years for the next installment of Dragon Age, and now The Veilguard is upon us! And with it comes seven new companions, with ties to each of the factions of Thedas. And, even better, you can romance all of them no matter your gender.

The companions we know of so far are:

Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Harding
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Lace Harding, The Scout: A dwarven scout that returns to the fray with a bow and unexpected magical powers. Lace Harding first appeared in Dragon Age: Inquisition.
Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Neve
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Neve Gallus, The Detective: A private detective and mage, Neve Gallus is fighting for a better future. She serves as a member of Tevinter’s Shadow Dragons. Neve Gallus has appeared in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and Dragon Age: The Missing.
Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Emmrich
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Emmrich Volkarin, The Necromancer: A necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, accompanied by a skeletal assistant named Manfred. Emmrich Volkarin appeared in The Eternal Flame.
Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Taash
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Taash, The Dragon Hunter: A dragon hunter and member of the Lords of Fortune, Taash lives for adventure. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Taash’s first appearance.
Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Davrin
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Davrin, The Warden: An elven Grey Warden who’s made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Davrin’s first appearance.
Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Bellara
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Bellara, The Veil Jumper: A veil jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Bellara’s first appearance.

Image of Dragon Age The Veilguard companion Lucanis
Screenshots by The Escapist
  • Lucanis Dellamorte, The Mage Killer: A cold and logical assassin descended from the bloodline of the House of Crows and, at least previously, a master assassin in the Antivan Crows. He was previously favored to be the heir of Caterina, the First Talon. Lucanis Dellamorte appeared in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and was mentioned in the short story The Wake.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released in fall 2024.

