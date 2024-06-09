All Dragon Age: Veilguard Companions, Listed

We finally know more details on the Dragon Age: The Veilguard companions! Here’s every Dragon Age: The Veilguard companion and everything we know about them so far.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Companions, Listed

We’ve been waiting seven years for the next installment of Dragon Age, and now The Veilguard is upon us! And with it comes seven new companions, with ties to each of the factions of Thedas. And, even better, you can romance all of them no matter your gender.

The companions we know of so far are:

Lace Harding, The Scout: A dwarven scout that returns to the fray with a bow and unexpected magical powers. Lace Harding first appeared in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Neve Gallus, The Detective: A private detective and mage, Neve Gallus is fighting for a better future. She serves as a member of Tevinter’s Shadow Dragons. Neve Gallus has appeared in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and Dragon Age: The Missing.

Emmrich Volkarin, The Necromancer: A necromancer of Nevarra’s Mourn Watch, accompanied by a skeletal assistant named Manfred. Emmrich Volkarin appeared in The Eternal Flame.

Taash, The Dragon Hunter: A dragon hunter and member of the Lords of Fortune, Taash lives for adventure. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Taash’s first appearance.

Davrin, The Warden: An elven Grey Warden who’s made a name for himself as a monster hunter. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Davrin’s first appearance.

Bellara, The Veil Jumper: A veil jumper obsessed with uncovering ancient secrets. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be Bellara’s first appearance.

Lucanis Dellamorte, The Mage Killer: A cold and logical assassin descended from the bloodline of the House of Crows and, at least previously, a master assassin in the Antivan Crows. He was previously favored to be the heir of Caterina, the First Talon. Lucanis Dellamorte appeared in Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights and was mentioned in the short story The Wake.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released in fall 2024.

