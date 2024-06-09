Gears Of War E-Day Brings Marcus & Crew Back To The Limelight

Gears of War is back, baby. As a one-more-thing at the end of the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a look at the latest title in the Gears of War franchise, and where it takes place in the Gears timeline.

Recommended Videos

Image by Xbox Games Studio

It appears that Gears of War E-Day is taking us back to the start of the story, with a young Marcus Fenix taking center stage. While not confirmed, it also sounds as if John DiMaggio is returning to play the role of the hero once more, if those iconic grunts mean anything in the trailer. While no gameplay was shown off, a few emotional scenes could bring fans of the franchise nearly to tears.

E-Day seems to kick off the events that have made the Gears of War franchise as big as it is, with the emergence of the Locusts finally happening. We’ll finally get that closure to what started the invasion, and I’m beyond excited to finally see how it all started. Not only that, but the original crew back in 4K glory? Count me right in, I’m already revving up my Lancer in anticipation.

Video by Xbox Games Studios

Not only that, but we also heard a small snippet of Mad World during this trailer, bringing the emotional return to a full crescendo. It’s a return to form that I didn’t know I needed, and I’m eager to get my hands on this one as soon as possible. While there was confirmation of a Day One Game Pass release, we did not receive a release date or a release window. I can’t deny, I’m going to have Mad World in my playlist for the next couple of years until this one finally comes out.

Gears of War E-Day will be released on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy