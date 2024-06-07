Image Source: BioWare
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Will Let You Romance Anyone You Want

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jun 6, 2024

Romance has always been a big part of BioWare games. Sure, saving the world’s important at all, but none of that really matters if you can’t take your paramour with you. BioWare will, of course, be bringing romance back in Dragon Age 4.

Now renamed to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare general manager Gary McKay spoke with IGN in an interview and gave some new details about how romance will work in the new game. Whereas Dragon Age: Inquisition only allowed you to romance certain characters if you were playing as a specific gender, it seems that The Veilguard will remove these restrictions.

“I won’t spoil next week’s reveal but I can say we’ve created a story where you can impact the world and the companions that surround you. Player agency is important to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard experience and allows each player to form unique personal connections with their companions of choice. And, yes, you can romance the companions you want!”

This is in line with how romance worked in Dragon Age II, where Hawke was allowed to form relationships with any of their companions, regardless of gender.

McKay also commented on the game’s new title, stating that the team wanted the title to be more centered around the protagonist and their party members, rather than on Solas as the antagonist.

More details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard should be released over the coming days, as Summer Game Fest kicks into high gear.

Dragon Age
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].