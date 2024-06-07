Dragon Age: The Veilguard Will Let You Romance Anyone You Want

Romance has always been a big part of BioWare games. Sure, saving the world’s important at all, but none of that really matters if you can’t take your paramour with you. BioWare will, of course, be bringing romance back in Dragon Age 4.

Recommended Videos

Now renamed to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, BioWare general manager Gary McKay spoke with IGN in an interview and gave some new details about how romance will work in the new game. Whereas Dragon Age: Inquisition only allowed you to romance certain characters if you were playing as a specific gender, it seems that The Veilguard will remove these restrictions.

“I won’t spoil next week’s reveal but I can say we’ve created a story where you can impact the world and the companions that surround you. Player agency is important to the Dragon Age: The Veilguard experience and allows each player to form unique personal connections with their companions of choice. And, yes, you can romance the companions you want!” IGN

This is in line with how romance worked in Dragon Age II, where Hawke was allowed to form relationships with any of their companions, regardless of gender.

McKay also commented on the game’s new title, stating that the team wanted the title to be more centered around the protagonist and their party members, rather than on Solas as the antagonist.

More details about Dragon Age: The Veilguard should be released over the coming days, as Summer Game Fest kicks into high gear.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy