How To Play Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers – Rewards & Tips

A brand new event has made its way into our favorite mobile game with the introduction of Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers. What is this new event all about and what kind of rewards are waiting for us at the finish line?

What Is Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers?

Image by The Escapist

Tycoon Racers is a brand new multiplayer experience in Monopoly GO, where we’ll need to build up teams of friends to challenge other racers in a dash to the finish line. As we earn Flags from Tournaments and Events, we’ll pool our rewards together alongside a team of our closest pals and race for glory against other teams.

Each race lasts around 25 hours, so we’ll have plenty of time to start racking up flags. You’ll use these flags to challenge other teams, so make sure you’re doing your best to gather as many as possible during downtimes. You won’t need to worry about being outnumbered — teams are based on skill to make sure that everyone has a race chance of bringing home first place.

After each race has been completed, you’ll have the opportunity to pick a prize. This could be more flags that you can use during your races, Sticker Packs, and other fantastic prizes. Make sure that you’re picking the right prize so you can stay competitive during the next race.

The more medals you bring home, the more prizes you can earn. Prizes are paid out at the end of each Race, so you won’t see them hit your account right away. You’ll just have to keep on making laps around the board until you’ve completed the current set of races available.

If your team is the lucky winner of out the groups that you’ve been put into, you and everyone in your group will earn the Grand Prize, which consists of some rather fantastic prizes.

How Long Does Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Last?

The Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers event starts at the following times on June 12, 2024:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Pacific Time

You’ll have a total of 4 days to enjoy this event, as it comes to a close on June 16, 2024, at the following times:

1:00pm Pacific Time

2:00pm Mountain Time

3:00pm Central Time

4:00pm Pacific Time

Make sure that you’re always ready to roll and claim some big wins by checking out our Free Dice Links page daily, as we are always checking for new dice rolls for all players.

All Monopoly GO Tycoon Racers Rewards – Listed

Image by The Escapist

If you’re lucky enough to take the Championship Podium and win first prize, you’ll earn a variety of excellent prizes, including:

Wild Sticker (Pick any sticker from any album)

Tycoon Racer Token

3,500 Dice Rolls

Pair this up with fantastic events that are bound to bring you plenty of flags, dice, and other prizes and we’ve got a winner of a Partner Event on our hands. It’s going to be a tough race to the finish line, but as long as you’re prepared, we know that you can bring home the first place in every race.

How to Get More Flags During the Tycoon Racers Event in Monopoly GO

If you’re looking to get your hands on even more flags during the Tycoon Racers event, you’ll want to ensure that you’re doing Events, Tournaments, and your Daily Tasks. Tournaments, such as the Grease & Glory tournament, have plenty of flags available to all players. As long as you’re earning points in the Tournament, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to get some extra distance on the other racers during this event.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled on the Daily Tasks that you have, as well. This is going to be one of the best ways to get your hands on some extra flags and can come in clutch when you need that last-minute boost to complete a race.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

