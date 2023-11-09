Furina is the so-called Hydro Archon of the Fontaine region in Genshin Impact. She’s a 5-Star Hydro support character and is already deemed one the best characters in the entire game. If you’ve pulled yourself Furina, we’ve got you covered with the best way to build her so you can start using this powerful character.

Best Furina Build in Genshin Impact

Best Artifact Set for Furina

The best artifact set to use on Furina is by far the Golden Troupe set. Using four pieces of this set will set Furina up with a 25% boost to her Elemental Skill damage as well as a further 25% boost when she’s off field. Furina is best to use as an off-field support so this works perfectly with her kit. Swap her in, use her Skill and Burst, and then swap her out. Furina has two different versions of her Skill. Make sure you’re using the one that summons a bunch of water creatures to attack rather than the one that summons a healer.

Best Artifact Stats for Furina

The best implicit stats that you’ll want to go for are as follows: HP% on the Sands, HP% or Hydro Bonus Damage% on the Goblet, and Crit Damage or Crit Rate% Circlet. As with the other Hydro characters, Furina scales massively with HP and so it’s important to stack plenty of this stat alongside Crit to ensure the most possible damage.

With that in mind, here is the priority for sub stats on the Artifacts: HP% > Crit Damage% > Crit Rate% > Energy Recharge% > Flat HP. The damage boost from Furina’s Burst is so valuable that you’ll want to make sure you’re getting plenty of Energy Recharge in your sub stats. If you’re running two or more Hydro characters in the same comp, for example Neuvillette, you won’t need to worry about it as much though.

Best Weapons for Furina

As with most 5-Star characters, Furina has a signature 5-Star weapon. Hers is called the Splendor of Tranquil Waters and while it’s very good, about 25% better than alternatives, it’s currently on a banner where it shares the space with Baizhu’s terrible 5-Star weapon. The chances of getting it are low so lets look at the best alternative. For most players you’ll want to go for the 4-Star Fontaine fishing weapon the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman or the 4-star battle pass weapon the Wolf-Fang. These weapons are neck-and-neck in terms of performance and either will serve you well.

That’s the best way to build out Furina in Genshin Impact. This incredible 5-Star Hydro Archon is not one you’ll want to miss out on. She’s got awesome off-field damage and huge team-wide damage buffs. With this build she’ll be putting in some incredible work in your team comps.