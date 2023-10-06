Neuvillette is one of the most powerful on-field damage dealers in Genshin Impact. This 5 Star Hydro user might as well be an Archon with how impressive his charged attack damage is. Despite being able to solo an entire floor 12 of the Abyss, though, Neuvillette does have some amazing team comps. Here are our picks for the best Neuvillette team comps in Genshin Impact.

Best Neuvillette Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette Hyper Carry Comp

This team is made up of Neuvillette, Kazuha, Fischl and Zhongli. Neuvillette’s damage output is primarily tied to his charged attacks. Having a team mate like Kazuha to group them up for him to blast and overlap damage is amazing. Venti would also work nicely as an option here. During Neuvillette doing his charged attack, he’s rather vulnerable to knockback. If he gets hit it can cancel his charged attack which is a big loss in damage. Having a shielder like Zhongli provides a smooth and consistent environment for Neuvillette to DPS in. Zhongli also shreds resistances which helps Neuvillette to deal even more ridiculous damage.

If you don’t have Zhongli, Layla is a viable alternative who can shield and also get some freezes when she reacts with Neuvillette’s Hydro application. This can be a nice way to get some extra damage in while they’re frozen in place. Sucrose is a viable alternative to Kazuha as well. She’s a good 4-Star option that can still do some grouping and has nice buffing capabilities.

Related: Best Kazuha Team Comps for Genshin Impact

Neuvillette Hyper Bloom Comp

For this team we keep Neuvillette as the on-field damage dealer and run Nahida, Raiden Shogun and Kirara. We want Neuvillette to retain his usual build and just focus on dealing damage and applying Hydro. No need to build him with EM, as he won’t be triggering any of the Blooms. All you need to do is use Nahida to apply Dendro. Swap in to Raiden Shogun to apply Electro. Use Kirara to set up her shield and then Neuvillette is good to come back in and go to town.

You’ll be dealing his massive damage while also creating and triggering blooms for tons of extra damage. Raiden Shogun can be swapped out for Fischl if you don’t have her. Nahida can be swapped for Collei or Dendro Traveler too. It’s a really powerful team comp that allows you to take advantage of overpowered Hyper Bloom mechanic and stack that on top of Neuvillette’s already wild solo damage.

Those are the two best team comps to use with Neuvillette in Genshin Impact. If you’ve pulled the pseudo Hydro Archon you should give these a try!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out best build for Lyney in Genshin Impact.