Neuvillette is the latest 5-Star addition to Genshin Impact. He plays a key role in the new Fontaine content as the judge in the court that people attend for the spectacle. He also happens to be one of the most powerful DPS characters in the game. If you want to be throwing out some of the hardest hitting Hydro Pumps around, then check out our best build for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

Best Neuvillette Build in Genshin Impact

Best Artifact Sets

The 4pc Marechaussee Hunter artifact set is by far the best set for Neuvillette. It’s not even close really, so you will need to farm this set to get the most out of him. The amount of increased charged attack damage and Crit Rate you get from the set is just too good. The Golden Torupe set that drops alongside it is also an excellent set for other characters, like Fischl (who is amazing on his teams). This makes it a very efficient set to farm for anyway.

Best Artifact Stats

Like many of the Hydro characters, Neuvillette scales incredibly well with HP. For the main artifact implicit stats you will want the following: HP% on the Sands, Hydro DMG Bonus % on the Goblet and Crit Rate, Crit Damage or HP% or on the Circlet. For the sub stats you should aim to prioritize the following: Crit Rate > Crit Damage > Energy Recharge > HP% > Flat HP. These stats will help you maximize Neuvillette’s absurd damage output. If you stack up HP% and focus on maximizing your Cri Damage in particular, you’ll start seeing some pretty massive numbers with the charged attack!

Best Weapon for Neuvillette

If you have the Wishes or the means to acquire his signature 5-Star weapon the Tome of the Eternal Flow, then you absolutely should, as it easily makes Neuvillette one of the game’s best characters. It’s crazy powerful with him, to the point where players are able to solo floor 12 of the Abyss with just him! It provides an obscene amount of Crit Damage as well as Charged Attack damage bonus and extra HP%. A good backup option though is one of the new battlepass weapons. The 4 Star Sacrificial Jade is by far his second best weapon. It offers a nice Crit Rate and HP scaling stats. You’ll have to buy the battlepass to acquire it, but at least it’s cheaper than pulling for his 5 Star weapon.

That’s the best way to build Neuvillette in Genshin Impact. He’s one of the most powerful characters that’s been introduced to the game in a long time. It sure is fun to wipe out waves of enemies with that Hydro Pump!

