All New Events in Genshin Impact 4.1

With Genshin Impact kicking off a brand new story arc in the massive new area of Fontaine, it’s an exciting time to be playing. Things are only ramping up further as we progress through the patches as well. With patch 4.1 releasing on September 27th, we’ve got more story, a whole new zone, new characters, and new events just on the horizon. There are quite a few new events this update so lets take a look at what we’ll be getting.

We’ll be getting some new event content to enjoy and rack up some Primogems in. The Waterborne Poetry Contest will contain a bunch of minigames for us to complete to earn rewards. You’ll get character and weapon materials, Primogems, and a brand new 4-Star Catalyst weapon called “Ballad of the Boundless Blue.” The second event we’re getting is a classic Klee bomb fishing event called Dodoco’s Bomb-Tastic Adventure. It’s another minigame style event and will reward some pretty standard character resources and more Primogems.

The third event will be Radiant Harvest. You’ll be swimming around underwater collecting some Jellyfish and helping the ecology. The Peaks and Troughs of Life is the fourth event and will be combat focused. Use a special timed charging mechanic and fight through waves of enemies to earn your rewards. The fifth event will simply be the Overflowing Mastery event which rewards you double materials from talent domains. You’ll be able to receive double the talent materials for your first few completions of any talent domain. With all the good characters on banners recently we could all probably do with this event.

Finally, for the third anniversary of Genshin Impact we’ll be getting a login rewards event that will net you 10 Intertwined Fates. I can’t wait to immediately blow those on trying to pull for Wriothesley. We’ll also get an in-game mail with 1,600 Primogems, some resin, a bubble blowing tool, and a little octopus companion pet. Some top notch rewards there for us to look forward to.

Those are all the new events coming with patch 4.1 for Genshin Impact. Players will have plenty of event content and rewards to look forward to in this update that’s for sure.

