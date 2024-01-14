Among the fan-favorite characters in the popular mobile game Genshin Impact is Bennett, a playable character from the Adventurers’ Guild. Though details about Bennett’s past are revealed in the game, one ongoing mystery is his exact age.

Ancillary materials within Genshin Impact reveals that Bennett was adopted by an old adventurer and raised with the Adventurers’ Guild in the region of Monstadt. After growing into a young man, Bennett leads his own team of adventurers, aptly named Benny’s Adventure Team, though this tends to be a one-man crew manned by himself. Here’s what we know about Bennett’s age in Genshin Impact.

How Old Is Bennett in Genshin Impact

Through letters in the game that Bennett writes to the other characters, it is revealed that he was born on February 29, referring to himself as a leap year baby. However, his adoptive father and the Adventurers’ Guild celebrate Bennett’s birthday on February 28, so he doesn’t feel left out compared to the other children. Good-natured about it and thankful for his adoptive family, Bennett observes this tradition. His unusual birthdate is another extension of the bad luck that he normally experiences in his life.

Given Bennett’s physical appearance and a short recounting his upbringing with the Adventurers’ Guild, one can infer Bennett is about 16 years old when players first meet him in Genshin Impact. In a birthday letter written in 2023, Bennett briefly notes that he has to wait one year more until it’s his actual birthday, mirroring 2024 being a leap year. This suggests Bennett could be nearing his 20th birthday in the following year, taking into account Genshin Impact seasons progressing the in-game story and passage of time. Either way, Bennett is in for a big birthday when February 29, 2024 rolls around, which could provide more concrete details about his actual age.