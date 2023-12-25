Best Games Like Genshin Impact

One of the biggest mobile games in the world is Genshin Impact, a fantasy action RPG launched in 2020. Featuring an intuitive combat system and immersive open world, Genshin Impact is played by millions worldwide.

While Genshin Impact provides hours of engrossing gameplay, those looking to broaden their horizons with similar experiences have numerous games to check out. From other fantasy exploration games to mobile RPGs with captivating combat systems, there is no shortage of games like Genshin Impact to choose from.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Link surveys Hyrule

Let’s get the most obvious game out of the way first, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, released in 2017 for the Wii U and Switch. Just looking at the two titles, it’s clear that Genshin Impact was heavily influenced by the Nintendo game, both in terms of gameplay mechanics and presentation. Breath of the Wild shifted its focus to open-world exploration, rather than its more linearly structured predecessors as players traversed a bold, new vision of the fantasy kingdom of Hyrule.

Breath of the Wild takes place in a Hyrule that’s been devastated by the evil Calamity Ganon, with Link emerging from stasis to restore the kingdom. Upgrading his abilities through shrines strewn across the realm and obtaining an array of weapons and tools, Link accepts his heroic destiny to save Hyrule. Even over five years later, Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Switch and in the Zelda franchise, and it’s easy to see why the game would have such a tremendous influence on Genshin Impact.

Honkai: Star Rail

Lynx is surprised

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo and publisher HoYoverse recently launched another hit fantasy mobile game, with Honkai: Star Rail in April 2023. Set in a world where humanity follows demigods known as Aeons, Honkai: Star Rail has players move to stop a group of devotees whose guiding Aeon sees civilization as something to be eradicated. With an ongoing narrative divided into chapters like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail players assemble parties to explore the world and defeat formidable enemies.

Though Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail have many differences, most notably in Honkai: Star Rail’s turn-based combat, there are plenty of similarities. Both games revolve around open-world exploration through lush, colorful environments and feature memorable playable characters, each with unique abilities. Spiritually similar to Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail has miHoYo launch a fresh property with plenty of classic RPG appeal right out the gate.

Sable

Sable rides their hoverbike

Sable is the least intense recommendation on this list, which eschews combat for the pure joys of exploration across a rocky wasteland. Originally launched in 2021 as a timed exclusive for PC and Xbox consoles before hitting PlayStation 5 the following year, Sable follows its eponymous protagonist as they scour the landscape for a mask as part of a rite of passage. Like Genshin Impact and Breath of the Wild, Sable uses as a stamina meter as players climb and glide through environments.

In addition to its light platforming and puzzle-solving (presented like a Breath of the Wild shrine at times), Sable allows players to customize their appearance and their trusty hoverbike. Sable is an open-ended, open-world experience, powered by an original score composed by Michelle Zauner from the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast, and colorfully brought to life. For those looking for a more serene and easygoing game, Sable is a warm, lo-fi sleeper hit.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

A party battles monsters

Long before The Legend of Zelda went full open-world, Nintendo delved into that expansive scope with its Xeno franchise, starting with 2010’s Xenoblade Chronicles on the Wii. The most recent installment for the action fantasy franchise is 2022’s Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Switch, which received a prequel expansion in Future Redeemed this past April. Set in the realm of Aionios, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has its protagonists scramble to stop the eternal war between rival nations Keves and Agnus.

More than just increasing the scope of the world, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 lets players have up to seven characters actively participate in party combat at once, the largest yet for the series. That sense of cooperation in the heat of battle is something that appears prominently in the revamped combat system, with the game’s interlink and chain attack mechanics combining pairs of characters and building up attack combos. One of Nintendo’s cult classics, Xenoblade deserves more love and attention from the masses for its expansive storytelling and deep gameplay.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link watches a stone colossus

In the time since Genshin Impact has come out, Nintendo has released a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild — two sequels, if one counts 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. 2023’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes the solid foundation of Breath of the Wild and improves upon it, adding new gameplay mechanics and plenty of new areas to explore. Set several years after the events of Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom has Link and Zelda discover a vast underground cave system under Hyrule that is beginning to poison the surface.

Tears of the Kingdom’s biggest innovation is revamping the rune system to allow players to build and upgrade devices and vehicles to allow them to better traverse Hyrule. Ever since the game launched, players have shared their ingenious creations online within this new system, showing how open-ended the game is. If Breath of the Wild ushered in a true open-world Zelda title, Tears of the Kingdom opens up the gameplay possibilities, offering more freedom to an already relatively open-access experience.