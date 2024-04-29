Image Source: Hooded Horse
How to Put Out Fires in Manor Lords

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Apr 28, 2024 10:03 pm

Manor Lords is a pretty realistic city-building strategy game with lots of obstacles that could crop up with no warning at all. Here’s how to put out fires in Manor Lords.

How Fires Get Started in Manor Lords

Before we get to the solution, we should talk about what causes fires in Manor Lords in the first place. Thunderstorms may result in lightning striking a building or structure, causing a fire to sweep through your entire village, for instance.

Similarly, if your settlement gets raided by bandits, they can also set your buildings on fire. When this happens, the fire will spread quickly throughout your city and result in a lot of rubble, burned down buildings, and homeless people, which will tank your Approval rating.

How to Put Out Fires in Manor Lords

As for how to put out fires, unfortunately, you cannot actively set a task to get your families to deal with it. Make sure you’ve got a well built somewhere in the region, then wait for your families to automatically go to the well to get water to fight the fire.

That being said, even if your families do attend to the fires immediately, affected buildings will always get burned down, and you’ll need to rebuild them anyway. It’s not the end of the world, and you’ll just need to spend some time and resources to recoup those losses.

One thing to note is that once a building is burned, you’ll also lose all resources in that building’s storage.

Preventing Fires in Manor Lords

fighting bandits in manor lords

Fires are kinda inevitable in Manor Lords, but there are a few ways to try to minimize the chances of them occurring, as listed below:

  • Switching weather effects to None to prevent thunderstorms from happening
  • Clearing out bandit camps as soon as you can to stop them from invading and setting fire to your buildings
  • Leaving small gaps between your buildings and burgage plots to prevent fires from sweeping through the entire settlement and minimizing the damage done

That last point is actually a really good tip for containing fires properly. If all of your buildings are tightly packed, the fire will spread very quickly. Instead of leaving zero gaps between your buildings, try to spread them just a little bit and you’ll be able to contain the fire so that your villagers have enough time to deal with them before the damage becomes too much to handle.

And that’s how to deal with fires in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].