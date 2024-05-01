How to Get Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

Fishing is surprisingly extensive in Stellar Blade, and if you want to catch the jumbo fish, you need to find Fantastic Bait. To help you complete your fish collection, I’ll outline how you can get the best bait and ensure a decent catch.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade Fantastic Bait Location

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You need to catch 20 different fish and then speak to Clyde at the Oasis to unlock Fantastic Bait. He will tell you he knows that it exists and you can start looking for it, but that’s just the start. There is no official quest tied to looking for the bait outside of the bulletin board. So once you talk to Clyde about the bait, head to Roxanne in Xion. She will sell you the data for the Fantastic Bait for 300 Gold, which is cheap at this point in the game.

Once you have the data, you need to head to the plant in the southeast section of the Wasteland. At the bottom of the flooded plant is a chest with the Fantastic Bait. It’s all yours at this point but I recommend finishing the bulletin board quests to ensure you have unlimited bait. The bulletin board has seven tiers of quests tied to fishing, starting with catching smaller fish like the Halibut. Eventually, you’re tasked with getting the best bait.

Steps to Unlock Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade:

Catch 20 different fish. Speak to Clyde at the Oasis in the Great Desert. Purchase the bait data from Roxanne in Xion for 300 Gold. Find the chest with the bait at the bottom of the flooded plant in the Wasteland.

Not only will you permanently earn the bait, but you also get the best fishing data. Having the best fishing data makes catching jumbo fish much more manageable when you’re in the act of catching.

How to Use Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade

After taking out the fishing rod in any body of water, hold down the d-pad and select the Fantastic Bait on the bottom left. It will say you only have one but there are unlimited uses. I caught around 10 Whale Sharks alone so there’s no need to worry about losing the bait.

The Oasis is the best place to complete the fishing quests but any of the designated fishing spots will work. It really doesn’t matter where you go fishing as long as you utilize the right bait.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more