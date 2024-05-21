XDefiant Servers Down
Are XDefiant Servers Down? How to Check Server Status

Make sure your internet isn't to blame
Joey Carr
|
Published: May 21, 2024 02:02 pm

XDefiant has finally launched, but, as predicted, the servers weren’t prepared for such a massive influx of players. If you’re having trouble connecting to a game in XDefiant, you can check out the guide below to see if the servers are down or malfunctioning.

Checking the Server Status of XDefiant

While XDefiant is a new title, there are plenty of different ways to check its server status. The game has been in beta long enough that there are several avenues already set up to monitor the servers.

Below, I’ll list all of the major ways you can go about checking the servers:

If you have checked all of these resources and your game is still having difficulty logging in or connecting to a server, then it might be time to check your own internet connection. I suggest trying to connect to another online game and seeing if you have any success there. If you don’t, then your internet is likely at fault. However, if you can connect to another online game, then a clean reinstall of XDefiant might be in order to fix the problem. You could also restart your game and system and see if that helps.

For anyone who needs to check their internet connection, I suggest doing a soft reset of your modem/router. This is done by unplugging the device from the wall power outlet, leaving it for a few minutes, and then plugging the device back in to power. That should power cycle the device and solve any connectivity issues. If that didn’t work, though, a call to your ISP is likely the last resort.

And that’s whether the XDefiant servers are down.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

