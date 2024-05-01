Homeworld 3 leaves space dock next month, after a delay or three. Maybe you’re thinking of ordering it ahead of time, in which case you’ll want to know all pre-order bonuses and editions for Homeworld 3. I’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Homeworld 3

Homeworld 3, launching on PC, is a digital release. But while it may not come on an actual disc, there are several different editions, including a very snazzy collector’s edition, including some seriously tempting models of the game’s starships. Here’s what’s on offer.

Pre-Order Bonuses for Homeworld 3

There are four different editions, but whichever you get, they all come with one specific pre-order bonus, the Kushan Carrier War Games skin. That’s skin singular, so it’s not the greatest pre-order bonus of all time. But it’s there if you want it.

Homeworld 3 Editions

There are a total of four different Homeworld 3 editions, as follows:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Digital items:

Base game

Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Digital items:

Base game

Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin

Year One Pass

Fleet Command Edition ($89.99)

Digital items:

Base game

Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin

Multiplayer Customization Set

Year One Pass

Digital Soundtrack

72 Hours Early Access

Collector’s Edition ($174.99)

Digital items:

Base game

Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin

Multiplayer Customization Set

Year One Pass

Digital Soundtrack

72 Hours Early Access

Physical items:

The Mothership, Khar-Kushan: 14” (35.6cm)

Hiigaran Destroyer: 3 in. (7.62cm)

Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate: 1.8 in. (4.5cm)

Hiigaran Recon in Delta Formation

WW2-inspired spotter deck

Lithograph

Homeworld 3 logo keychain

So the Collector’s Edition nets you, amongst other things, 14 inches of Homeworld 3 mothership. The Year One Pass gives includes the first year of DLC, though Gearbox and Blackbird have yet to reveal just what that’ll entail.

The Collector’s Edition is available at Amazon, GameStop and Target in the US and, so far, hasn’t sold out, unlike some other super-snazzy physical editions. But at $174.99 you’re paying nearly $100 more for those model spacecraft.

Whatever takes your fancy, those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Homeworld 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more