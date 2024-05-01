Homeworld 3, a massive wide mothership, with many smaller vessels beneath it.
All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Homeworld 3

Chris McMullen
Published: May 1, 2024 12:37 am

Homeworld 3 leaves space dock next month, after a delay or three. Maybe you’re thinking of ordering it ahead of time, in which case you’ll want to know all pre-order bonuses and editions for Homeworld 3. I’ve got you covered.

Homeworld 3, launching on PC, is a digital release. But while it may not come on an actual disc, there are several different editions, including a very snazzy collector’s edition, including some seriously tempting models of the game’s starships. Here’s what’s on offer.

Pre-Order Bonuses for Homeworld 3

A long, flat spaceship from Homeworld 3.

There are four different editions, but whichever you get, they all come with one specific pre-order bonus, the Kushan Carrier War Games skin. That’s skin singular, so it’s not the greatest pre-order bonus of all time. But it’s there if you want it.

Homeworld 3 Editions

There are a total of four different Homeworld 3 editions, as follows:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Digital items:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Digital items:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin
  • Year One Pass

Fleet Command Edition ($89.99)

Digital items:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin
  • Multiplayer Customization Set
  • Year One Pass
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • 72 Hours Early Access

Collector’s Edition ($174.99)

An image showing a model Homeworld 3 mothership, mini-spaceships, cards, keychain and more.

Digital items:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order Kushan Carrier War Games skin
  • Multiplayer Customization Set
  • Year One Pass
  • Digital Soundtrack
  • 72 Hours Early Access

Physical items:

  • The Mothership, Khar-Kushan: 14” (35.6cm)
  • Hiigaran Destroyer: 3 in. (7.62cm)
  • Hiigaran Torpedo Frigate: 1.8 in. (4.5cm)
  • Hiigaran Recon in Delta Formation
  • WW2-inspired spotter deck
  • Lithograph
  • Homeworld 3 logo keychain

So the Collector’s Edition nets you, amongst other things, 14 inches of Homeworld 3 mothership. The Year One Pass gives includes the first year of DLC, though Gearbox and Blackbird have yet to reveal just what that’ll entail.

The Collector’s Edition is available at Amazon, GameStop and Target in the US and, so far, hasn’t sold out, unlike some other super-snazzy physical editions. But at $174.99 you’re paying nearly $100 more for those model spacecraft.

Whatever takes your fancy, those are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.