Best Mythic Units to Use in Anime Defenders

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on Mythic Units in Anime Defenders in Roblox, you may be struggling to decide which ones you should use. We’ve got your back; let’s find out what the best Mythic Units to use are.

Recommended Videos

Roblox Anime Defenders Best Mythic Units – Listed

Below, you’ll find our list of the best Mythic units you can use while playing Anime Defenders, and why we consider them to be the best. As patches come and go, this list may change over time, but as of the time of writing, these are our choices for the best Mythics around.

Best Mythic For Damage in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking for a character that just exudes raw damage potential, then you need to look no further than Strike Commander/Carp. While his name may have changed, his disgusting damage potential has not — he’s easily still the most powerful Mythic unit available in the game.

Related: Anime Defenders Codes (July 2024)

Best Mythic For AoE Attacks in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to cause as much damage as possible to everyone and anything in the surrounding area, then I would strongly suggest using the Flame Dragon King/Flame Dragon God. While his pure damage isn’t as high up as the Strike Commander’s, the sheer carnage his AoE attacks bring to the field is nothing short of extraordinary.

Best Unit For Support in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to add one of the best support units in the game to your team, you can’t go wrong with the Ice Dragon Queen. One of the main reasons that she is incredibly useful on your team is the fact that her attacks inflict Freeze, which keeps enemies from moving for 3 seconds, giving you ample time to cook up an attack with your other units and cause devastating damage.

Mythic Unit To Avoid in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’ve been saving up your Mythic Pity for a while and just want to spend it on someone, don’t waste it on Esper. Considered to be the worst Mythic in the game, he may be usable for ironic purposes, but I wouldn’t recommend getting him if you have the option. If you pull him, you can use him for the Story mode, but not much else. He’s easily outclassed by every other Mythic, and by plenty of standard characters, as well.

Related: All Anime Defenders Trading Values for Units & Items, Listed

And those are our picks for the best Mythic units you can use in Anime Defenders.

Roblox is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy