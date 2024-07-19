All Anime Defenders Trading Values for Units & Items, Listed

Trading units in Anime Defenders can be just as rewarding as pulling them in this Roblox experience. Let’s go ahead and look at the current market by listing all of the values for units and items in Anime Defenders.

Recommended Videos

How to Trade in Anime Defenders

Screenshot by The Escapist

To engage in a trade, you’ll want to head into the Trading Hub. This location is found near the starting platform; all you’ll need to do is head left off of the starting platform and you’ll be ready to haggle and make some deals with other players.

All Anime Defenders Unit Trading Values – Listed

While trading values for these particular units can fluctuate often, I’ve tried to note some of the highest and lowest prices these particular characters have gone through. These values are current as of the time of this writing and are subject to change due to demands and patches.

Anime Defenders Unit Name Anime Defenders Gem Value Low-High Ant King (Evolution) (Shiny) 10,000 – 25,000 Ant King (Shiny) 10,000 – 23,000 Bear King (Evolution) 40,000 – 90,000 Bear King (Evolution) (Shiny) 60,000 – 120,000 Carp (Evolution) (Shiny) 20,000 – 43,000 Carp (Shiny) 14,000 – 26,000 Chance Taker 30,000 – 50,000 Chance Taker (Evolution) (Shiny) 95,000 – 105,000 Chance Taker (Shiny) 80,000 – 90,000 Chance Taker(Evolution) 33,000 – 54,000 Curse King (Evolution) (Shiny) 16,000 – 34,000 Elf Wizardess (Evolution) (Shiny) 16,000 – 34,000 Elf Wizardess (Shiny) 12,000 – 25,000 Esper (Evolution) (Shiny) 10,000 – 25,000 Esper (Shiny) 8,000 – 15,000 Flame Dragon (Evolution) (Shiny) 16,000 – 34,000 Flame Dragon (Shiny) 12,000 – 25,000 Sharp Shooter (Evolution) (Shiny) 10,000 – 25,000 Sharp Shooter (Shiny) 7,500 – 13,000 Skull (Shiny) 12,000 – 25,000 The Gamer 35,000 – 60,000 The Gamer (Evolution) 37,000 – 56,000 The Gamer (Evolution) (Shiny) 100,000 – 120,000 The Gamer (Shiny) 90,000 – 100,000 Thunder Shinobi (Evolution) (Shiny) 10,000 – 25,000 Thunder Shinobi (Shiny) 7,500 – 13,000

Related: Anime Defenders Codes (July 2024)

We didn’t mention any lower-tier units or those that don’t have a high market share mainly since most players aren’t purchasing these lower-tier characters. They’re easy enough to pull, so check out our Tier List to see if you’ve got the best of the best before listing your items for trade.

All Anime Defenders Item Trading Values – Listed

As listed above, these are all of the items currently available to trade in Anime Defenders, and their prices are due to change at any time due to fluctuation in demand alongside patches.

Anime Defenders Item Name Anime Defenders Item Value Low – High Frost Bind 200 – 500 Risky Dice 200 – 500 Star Rift (Legendary) 50 – 300 Star Rift (Rainbow) 500 – 1,000 Star Rifts (Basic) 50 – 250 Trait Crystals 100 – 250

Related: Every Trait in Anime Defenders, Listed

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Unit and Item values in Anime Defenders on Roblox.

Roblox is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy