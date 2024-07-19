An Anime Defenders header in an article detailing the Unit & Item trade values for this Roblox experience
All Anime Defenders Trading Values for Units & Items, Listed

Find out how much your inventory is worth.
Trading units in Anime Defenders can be just as rewarding as pulling them in this Roblox experience. Let’s go ahead and look at the current market by listing all of the values for units and items in Anime Defenders.

How to Trade in Anime Defenders

To engage in a trade, you’ll want to head into the Trading Hub. This location is found near the starting platform; all you’ll need to do is head left off of the starting platform and you’ll be ready to haggle and make some deals with other players.

All Anime Defenders Unit Trading Values – Listed

While trading values for these particular units can fluctuate often, I’ve tried to note some of the highest and lowest prices these particular characters have gone through. These values are current as of the time of this writing and are subject to change due to demands and patches.

Anime Defenders Unit NameAnime Defenders Gem Value Low-High
Ant King (Evolution) (Shiny)10,000 – 25,000
Ant King (Shiny)10,000 – 23,000
Bear King (Evolution)40,000 – 90,000
Bear King (Evolution) (Shiny)60,000 – 120,000
Carp (Evolution) (Shiny)20,000 – 43,000
Carp (Shiny)14,000 – 26,000
Chance Taker30,000 – 50,000
Chance Taker (Evolution) (Shiny)95,000 – 105,000
Chance Taker (Shiny)80,000 – 90,000
Chance Taker(Evolution)33,000 – 54,000
Curse King (Evolution) (Shiny)16,000 – 34,000
Elf Wizardess (Evolution) (Shiny)16,000 – 34,000
Elf Wizardess (Shiny)12,000 – 25,000
Esper (Evolution) (Shiny)10,000 – 25,000
Esper (Shiny)8,000 – 15,000
Flame Dragon (Evolution) (Shiny)16,000 – 34,000
Flame Dragon (Shiny)12,000 – 25,000
Sharp Shooter (Evolution) (Shiny)10,000 – 25,000
Sharp Shooter (Shiny)7,500 – 13,000
Skull (Shiny)12,000 – 25,000
The Gamer35,000 – 60,000
The Gamer (Evolution)37,000 – 56,000
The Gamer (Evolution) (Shiny)100,000 – 120,000
The Gamer (Shiny)90,000 – 100,000
Thunder Shinobi (Evolution) (Shiny)10,000 – 25,000
Thunder Shinobi (Shiny)7,500 – 13,000

We didn’t mention any lower-tier units or those that don’t have a high market share mainly since most players aren’t purchasing these lower-tier characters. They’re easy enough to pull, so check out our Tier List to see if you’ve got the best of the best before listing your items for trade.

All Anime Defenders Item Trading Values – Listed

As listed above, these are all of the items currently available to trade in Anime Defenders, and their prices are due to change at any time due to fluctuation in demand alongside patches.

Anime Defenders Item NameAnime Defenders Item Value Low – High
Frost Bind200 – 500
Risky Dice 200 – 500
Star Rift (Legendary) 50 – 300
Star Rift (Rainbow) 500 – 1,000
Star Rifts (Basic) 50 – 250
Trait Crystals100 – 250

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Unit and Item values in Anime Defenders on Roblox.

Roblox is available to play now.

