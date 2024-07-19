All Anime Defenders Trading Values for Units & Items, Listed

Trading units in Anime Defenders can be just as rewarding as pulling them in this Roblox experience. Let’s go ahead and look at the current market by listing all of the values for units and items in Anime Defenders.
How to Trade in Anime Defenders
To engage in a trade, you’ll want to head into the Trading Hub. This location is found near the starting platform; all you’ll need to do is head left off of the starting platform and you’ll be ready to haggle and make some deals with other players.
All Anime Defenders Unit Trading Values – Listed
While trading values for these particular units can fluctuate often, I’ve tried to note some of the highest and lowest prices these particular characters have gone through. These values are current as of the time of this writing and are subject to change due to demands and patches.
|Anime Defenders Unit Name
|Anime Defenders Gem Value Low-High
|Ant King (Evolution) (Shiny)
|10,000 – 25,000
|Ant King (Shiny)
|10,000 – 23,000
|Bear King (Evolution)
|40,000 – 90,000
|Bear King (Evolution) (Shiny)
|60,000 – 120,000
|Carp (Evolution) (Shiny)
|20,000 – 43,000
|Carp (Shiny)
|14,000 – 26,000
|Chance Taker
|30,000 – 50,000
|Chance Taker (Evolution) (Shiny)
|95,000 – 105,000
|Chance Taker (Shiny)
|80,000 – 90,000
|Chance Taker(Evolution)
|33,000 – 54,000
|
|Curse King (Evolution) (Shiny)
|16,000 – 34,000
|Elf Wizardess (Evolution) (Shiny)
|16,000 – 34,000
|Elf Wizardess (Shiny)
|12,000 – 25,000
|Esper (Evolution) (Shiny)
|10,000 – 25,000
|Esper (Shiny)
|8,000 – 15,000
|Flame Dragon (Evolution) (Shiny)
|16,000 – 34,000
|Flame Dragon (Shiny)
|12,000 – 25,000
|Sharp Shooter (Evolution) (Shiny)
|10,000 – 25,000
|Sharp Shooter (Shiny)
|7,500 – 13,000
|Skull (Shiny)
|12,000 – 25,000
|The Gamer
|35,000 – 60,000
|The Gamer (Evolution)
|37,000 – 56,000
|The Gamer (Evolution) (Shiny)
|100,000 – 120,000
|The Gamer (Shiny)
|90,000 – 100,000
|Thunder Shinobi (Evolution) (Shiny)
|10,000 – 25,000
|Thunder Shinobi (Shiny)
|7,500 – 13,000
We didn’t mention any lower-tier units or those that don’t have a high market share mainly since most players aren’t purchasing these lower-tier characters. They’re easy enough to pull, so check out our Tier List to see if you’ve got the best of the best before listing your items for trade.
All Anime Defenders Item Trading Values – Listed
As listed above, these are all of the items currently available to trade in Anime Defenders, and their prices are due to change at any time due to fluctuation in demand alongside patches.
|Anime Defenders Item Name
|Anime Defenders Item Value Low – High
|Frost Bind
|200 – 500
|Risky Dice
|200 – 500
|Star Rift (Legendary)
|50 – 300
|Star Rift (Rainbow)
|500 – 1,000
|Star Rifts (Basic)
|50 – 250
|Trait Crystals
|100 – 250
And that’s everything you’ll need to know about Unit and Item values in Anime Defenders on Roblox.
